Dhaka University’s IBA wins ‘Battle of Minds’ competition

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

'Battle of Minds,' the flagship business case competition platform of Bangladesh to foster the development of next-generation business leaders, concluded its 20th iteration on Saturday.

The championship title was secured by 'Team Khichuri' from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University. The triumphant team, composed of Abir Ershad, Mashrif Hasan Adib, and Mohtasim Bin Habib, showcased their exceptional ingenuity by outshining four other finalist teams with their innovative project titled Synergy. Synergy is an energy initiative that sells biogas cylinders as a sustainable cooking gas alternative.

'Azor Ahai', a collaborative team from the Army Institute of Business Administration (AIBA) and Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET), comprising Hasrat Humayun, Azmain Bin Rashid and Salman Sayeed clinched the first runner-up position. In parallel, Team "Twenty's Tenants" from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), consisting of Alavy Rayhan Mahim, Zuhayer Ali and Zunayed Mubtasim Islam secured the second runner-up position.

An impressive participation of over 3800 participants from 22 universities marked the 20th edition of Battle of Minds in Bangladesh.

The champion team will have a chance to compete against the winners from 36 countries who participate in the global round. The champions in the global round will have the opportunity to get £50,000 as a seed fund to catalyze the launch of the idea presented.

The 20th iteration of 'Battle of Minds' centered around four ESG-themed (Environmental, Social, Governance) challenges: Energy, Tech, Bio, and Inclusions. Teams were tasked with selecting one of these challenges and crafting distinctive real-life business solutions aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a more sustainable future.    �UNB


