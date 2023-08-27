Video
Abducted from Dhaka, teenage boy found dead in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 26: A 13-year-old boy, who was abducted from Dhaka's Jatrabari area last Monday, was found dead in Chattogram city on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Nurun Nabi, son of Golam Rasul, from Dhalpur in Jatrabari in Dhaka.

Aktaruzzaman, inspector of Panchlaish Police Station, said the abductors likely killed the boy after failing to get ransom.

Family members of the victim said Nurun Nabi went missing on Monday and someone made a phone call to the boy's father demanding Tk 50,000 as ransom for releasing his son.

Golam Rasul lodged a general diary with Jatrabari Police Station on Tuesday.

He also provided Tk 5,000 to the abductors through bKash.

Golam Rasul claimed that he provided all information to police but they did not take prompt action.
On Friday morning, locals spotted the body of Nurun Nabi at Hill View residential area in Chattogram and informed police.

Nurun Nabi's brother identified the body on Friday night.
    
Police are trying to arrest the abductors, said Inspec-tor Aktaruzzaman.    �UNB


