Dear Sir



Plagiarism is rife in Bangladesh. It is committed not only in educational institutions but also in other public and private sector organisations. The internet, among other factors, has made plagiarism easier in the country. It is a common occurrence to see those who do not know the basics of their subjects hold PhD degrees in them. They are even placed at the helm of affairs in various organisations.





M A Hashim

Pabna Dear SirPlagiarism is rife in Bangladesh. It is committed not only in educational institutions but also in other public and private sector organisations. The internet, among other factors, has made plagiarism easier in the country. It is a common occurrence to see those who do not know the basics of their subjects hold PhD degrees in them. They are even placed at the helm of affairs in various organisations.Since reading culture in our highly materialistic society is on the decline, many people are not able to figure out whether the material that they may be reading is plagiarised or not, which only helps those not deserving of recognition to be acknowledged for work they have not worked hard for.M A HashimPabna