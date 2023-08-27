PM’s successful visit to South Africa







We consider it a successful visit judged by her fruitful interactions on the sidelines of the BRICS summit with some top global leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and her five-point proposal placed at the BRICS Outreach luncheon that had drawn world attention.



Although Bangladesh's membership in the BRICS was somehow not confirmed this time, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's presence in the summit had made an impact. However, Bangladesh's participation in the New Development Bank founded by the BRICS members is an indication that Dhaka sometime will be full-fledged member of this alliance. In Johannesburg summit, BRICS announced Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE as its new members.

Addressing the BRICS Outreach luncheon, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina focused on making women and girls of the region as change makers pointing to measures adopted in Bangladesh's constitution to ensure equal rights for the women under the direct supervision of Bangladesh's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



This is why Bangladesh women are able to become judges of the highest court, higher positions in civil administration, armed forces, law enforcing agencies, vice-chancellors of public universities, and so on. Not only that, now an increasing number of women are getting engaged in politics, as 30 per cent of the seats has been preserved for women in the national parliament and local government bodies.



The Prime Minister also called for mitigating the adverse effects of the ongoing food, energy and financial crises for the nutrition, health and safety of the women and girls and emphasised on making extra efforts to keep girls in schools, secure them from cybercrimes and reduce the growing digital divide many of them face.



On the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Sheikh Hasina had bilateral meetings with at least three heads of African nations--- Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi and President of Tanzania Dr Saima Sulluhu. She also had a t�te-�-t�te with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.



During all these high-level meetings with the heads of states, Sheikh Hasina focused on enhancing further the bilateral relations with these countries inviting businessmen mainly from the African nations to invest in Bangladesh.



During her Johannesburg visit, Sheikh Hasina's most important meeting was with Chinese president Xi Jinping in which the latter assured the former of supporting Bangladesh in joining the BRICS in the future and ensuring permanent solution to the Rohingya crisis. The Chinese president also gave assurance of cooperation in making Bangladesh a developed and prosperous Sonar Bangla which has been a long cherished goal of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



We believe that Bangladesh will be able to reap benefits of commitments fledged by the world leaders during the BRICS summit.



