Why are huge export proceeds not repatriated?





It is reported that unusual export proceeds remain in a stage of non-repatriation amounting to 12 billion US dollar. It is a question if it remains pending for repatriation. Sources of the news seem to be irrelevant.



Bangladesh Government formulates Export Policy. The promotional work is executed by Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and different trade bodies. Transactional framework of export trade is guided by central bank of the country under the foreign exchange regulations. Central bank is reported to monitor repatriation of export proceeds through their online reporting system. It is known that central bank's online reporting system is linked to customs system.





In the immediate past fiscal year 2022-2023, export is reported to be 55.56 billion US dollar as per EPB. But real picture is available in the balance of payments statement published by central bank. This is a flow statement depicting economic transactions of the country with the rest of the world. During the last fiscal year, export in FOB value is recorded at 52.34 billion US dollar. This is the actual export which needs to be repatriated. There might be other goods departed from Bangladesh during the period such as samples, gift items, re-exports of project equipments brought in for project works, etc. The items may bear value but it is not repatriable. As such, these items cannot be treated as exports.



Financial account under balance of payments statement contains an item - trade credit. It shows a negative value of 6.53 billion US dollar. Negative figure means it is receivable by Bangladesh. Bangladesh cannot lend abroad as per regulatory framework. Hence, the figure indicates receivable against exports. Considering this figure as receivable, the value repatriated during the year is expected to be 45.81 billion US dollar. The trade credit in fiscal year of 2021-2022 was recorded at 438 million US dollar only. What a jump it shows if compared!



As discussed earlier, export proceeds need to be repatriated within four months from the date of shipment. Business insiders indicate that export trade model has been changed. Earlier exporters would procure inputs contents on credit and export goods in cash. But presently export is executed on credit, and procurement of inputs in cash. The situation has become just reversed. Foreign exchange regulations allow four months to repatriate export proceeds. It means that exporters can extend credit for a maximum period of four months from the date of shipment. It is assumed that monthly export is around 4.5 billion US dollar. In case of export credit extended for four months, outstanding export proceeds will be 18 billion US dollar. It will be 13.50 billion US dollar in case of three months credit, and 9 billion US dollar in case of two months credit. In view of trade credit of 6.53 billion US dollar during the last fiscal year, the outstanding seems to be insignificant considering the permissible credit period. As such, media report appears to be misleading.



Export is executed basically through four methods - export in advance, letters of credit (LCs), documentary collection, and open account. Under export in advance, exporters receive payments before shipments. This is favorable to exporters. LC method gives safeguards to exporters by importers' banks subject to compliant transactions. Under documentary collection, export documents are sent abroad. Counterpart banks release documents on receipt of payments against sight bills. But documents are released on importers' acceptance in case of credit bills. It is risky if shipment is executed on credit since importers' banks are not parties to make payments on maturity. Export under open account is a bilateral arrangement between exporters and importers. It is riskier compared to other ones unless exporters arrange early payments through supply chain trade financing institutes.



As per foreign exchange regulations of the country, all methods can be exercised. As stated earlier, export model has been changed. Exporters need to execute transactions on credit. It is not so easy to meet working capital needs against export on credit. As such, exporters are reported to try for early payments by banks abroad through different supply chain finances like bill discounting, receivable finance, bill factoring, etc. Early payments are not free of cost, discount is applied. As per central bank's rule, credit bills can be discounted at all in cost of benchmark rate plus 3.50 percent annually. Due to interest rate hike globally, benchmark rate such as SOFR becomes high. All in cost for bill discounting is now near to 9 percent. Considering the margin in export trade, the discount cost is unbearable. In this situation, exporters may be reluctant to discount export bills at high cost. This might be the reason of trade credit amounting to 6.53 billion US dollar in the last fiscal year. Despite, realization of export proceeds is significant out of total exports during the immediate past fiscal year. The receivable amount in the name of trade credit is insignificant in terms of permissible periods for credit exports.



Due to Russia-Ukraine war, supply chain became disrupted, leading to price hike in global market. This resulted in huge outflows of foreign currencies on account of import payments. As a result, Taka lost significant value compared to foreign currencies. To contain its value, different measures were adopted such as imposition of LC margin for non-essential imports, high value import price monitoring, etc. The economy of the country has increased to a better level bypassing LDC status. The progress is due to development of manufacturing industries over the last decades. But manufacturing sectors depend in imported inputs. Hence, export trade needs to be maintained at upward moving. In this situation, non-realization of huge amount as reported indicates exporters are not willing to repatriate. But situation is not as per report, rather proceeds realization trend is on sound footing.



As said earlier, foreign exchange market is not on good shape due to pressure of outflows. This situation needs to be reversed through increase in inflows. Otherwise, the economy may lose its weight. Foreign exchange market is still in panic situation. It is said that banks are reluctant to execute outward remittances even for small amount on account of study abroad. In this situation, reporting of unusual non-repatriation may fuel the situation to be worse further.



Exports need support since it is not easy to sell goods abroad. Government has already decided to continue stimulus supports in the name of export incentives during the current fiscal year of 2023-2024. This will be of help to exporters, definitely. The global market situation warrants exports on credit, there is no alternative. In this situation of exports on sales contracts without LCs, exporters should be alert so that export proceeds can be realized within due dates. Safeguards should also be made to realize payments earlier before maturity of credit bills. Export entities need to be vigilant on global markets regarding market and financing trends. In this context, central banks can play a positive role by asking banks to guide exporters so that they can be in the money.

