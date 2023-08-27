Three drown in Laxmipur, Jamalpur





LAXMIPUR: A minor girl and her brother drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Farzana Akhter, 10, and her brother Rahim, 5, children of Anowar Hossain of Laharkandi Village under the upazila.

According to local sources, the duo went to the pond to take bath while their parents were busy at home in the afternoon, and drowned there.

After realising their absence, the family members started searching for them and then, found the siblings floating in the water body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Md Mosleh Uddin confirmed the incident.

JAMALPUR: A teacher of a high school, who jumped into the Jhenai River to flee from police in Melandah Upazila of the district on Thursday night, died.

The deceased was identified as Mominul Islam Ripon, 48, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Hajipur Chanderhaora Gaganpur area under Mesta Union of Sadar Upazila in the district. He was the assistant head teacher of Hajipur High School.

According to locals, one Muja Mia called Ripon out of his house on Thursday night and went to Rowmari Beel for gambling. Based on secret information, police raided the area while they were gambling. At that time, Ripon and five others jumped into the river to avoid the arrest.

Later on, five others managed to swim ashore but Ripon drowned in the river.

"Ripon went out of the house on Thursday night but did not return till 1 am. We tried several times to contact with him on his mobile phone but failed, and then we started searching for him. On Friday morning, we came to know that locals had recovered his body from the river," said the deceased's family members.

Melandah PS OC Delwar Hossain confirmed that 11 gamblers were arrested from Rowmari Beel on Thursday night but he did not know whether the death incident is connected with the raid or not.

Jamalpur Sadar PS OC Quazi Shahnewaj Emon said being informed, additional police were sent to the scene and legal actions would be taken if the family files any complaint in this regard.

Two minor siblings and a school teacher drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Laxmipur and Jamalpur, in two days.LAXMIPUR: A minor girl and her brother drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Farzana Akhter, 10, and her brother Rahim, 5, children of Anowar Hossain of Laharkandi Village under the upazila.According to local sources, the duo went to the pond to take bath while their parents were busy at home in the afternoon, and drowned there.After realising their absence, the family members started searching for them and then, found the siblings floating in the water body.Later on, they were taken to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead upon their arrival.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Laxmipur Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Md Mosleh Uddin confirmed the incident.JAMALPUR: A teacher of a high school, who jumped into the Jhenai River to flee from police in Melandah Upazila of the district on Thursday night, died.The deceased was identified as Mominul Islam Ripon, 48, son of Abdul Mannan, a resident of Hajipur Chanderhaora Gaganpur area under Mesta Union of Sadar Upazila in the district. He was the assistant head teacher of Hajipur High School.According to locals, one Muja Mia called Ripon out of his house on Thursday night and went to Rowmari Beel for gambling. Based on secret information, police raided the area while they were gambling. At that time, Ripon and five others jumped into the river to avoid the arrest.Later on, five others managed to swim ashore but Ripon drowned in the river."Ripon went out of the house on Thursday night but did not return till 1 am. We tried several times to contact with him on his mobile phone but failed, and then we started searching for him. On Friday morning, we came to know that locals had recovered his body from the river," said the deceased's family members.Melandah PS OC Delwar Hossain confirmed that 11 gamblers were arrested from Rowmari Beel on Thursday night but he did not know whether the death incident is connected with the raid or not.Jamalpur Sadar PS OC Quazi Shahnewaj Emon said being informed, additional police were sent to the scene and legal actions would be taken if the family files any complaint in this regard.