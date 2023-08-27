20th death anniversary of Adv Monjurul Imam observed in Khulna





KHULNA, Aug 26: The 20th death anniversary of Advocate Monjurul Imam, former member of Awami League (AL) Advisory Committee and president of Khulna City unit, was observed in the district in a befitting manner.To mark the day, city and district units of AL, its associate bodies held various programmes including rally, discussion and Doa Mahfil.AL leaders and activists placed wreaths at the memorial of Advocate Imam at city's Mirjapore Road where he was killed on August 25 in 2003.Among others, Mayor of Khulna City Corporation (KCC) and City AL President Talukder Abdul Khaleque, General Secretary MDA Babul Rana, AL District President and Khulna Zilla Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, District unit of AL GS Advocate Sujit Adhikary, AL leaders Munsi Md Mahbub Alam Sohag, Chowdhury Raihan Farid, Z A Mahmud Don, and Women AL leaders Nurina Rahman Beauty, Rumi Akter, Shirina Parveen, and Nasrin Islam Tandra were present at the function.Later on, AL leaders, activists, supporters and family members of the slain leader offered Fateha at his grave in Boyra graveyard in the city. They arranged Milad Mahfil and special prayers at Munsibari Mosque at Goalkhali in Khalishpur area.KCC Ward No-23-Unit AL and Manjurul Imam's family members jointly arranged a Doa Mahfil at Moti Mosque after Zumma prayer while Ward No-16 unit of AL offered Fateha at his graveyard.A discussion was held in the afternoon at local AL office with KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque as the chief guest.Advocate Monjurul Imam, his associate Advocate Bijon Bihari and their rickshaw puller Shahedul were killed on their way to Khulna Court on August 25, 2003.