25 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts





SIRAJGANJ: Three persons were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in the district in four days.

Police, in a drive, arrested a young man along with 22,000 yaba tablets from Salanga Police Station (PS) area in the district on Thursday evening.

The arrested person is Sahab Uddin, 29, hails from North Khuniapalong Village under Ramu Upazila in Chattogram District.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Raiganj Circle) Binay Kumar confirmed the information in a press briefing on Friday afternoon.

During primary interrogation, Sahab Uddin confessed that he was trying to smuggle the drugs in Rajshahi from Dhaka.

Later on, he was sent to jail after filling of a case against him with Salanga PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the ASP added.

On the other hand, Detective Branch of Police (DB), in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 500 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday evening.

The arrested persons are Md Emon Ali, 20, hails from Monihar Village, and Shamim Ahmed, 30, of Ramkrishnapur Village under Lalpur Upazila in Natore District.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sirajganj District DB Police Md Rawshan Ali said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in Bazaar Station area in the evening, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

A case was filed with the PS concerned against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the DB Police OC added.

JAMALPUR: Police arrested three alleged drug peddlers along with 23 kilograms of hemp from Sadar Upazila in the district on Tuesday night.

The arrested persons are Lebu Mia, 46, his elder brother, Dukhu, 40, and his wife Morsheda Begum, 35. All of them are residents of Shilkuria area in the upazila.

Jamalpur Sadar PS OC Quazi Shahnewaj Emon said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the area at night, and arrested the trio along with the drugs.

They were, later, produced before a court after filling of a case with the PS concerned under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

GAIBANDHA: Police, in a drive, arrested a man along with 1,200 pieces of Buprenorphine injection from Gobindaganj Upazila in the district on Tuesday.

The arrested man is Sohel Mia, 35, hails from Parbatipur Sarkarpara Village under Parbatipur Upazila in Dinajpur District.

Parbatipur PS OC Shamsul Alam Shah confirmed the matter to the newsmen on Tuesday night.

The OC said acting on a tipped off, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in a passenger bus on the Rangpur-Dhaka highway and detained the man when he was trying to smuggle the drugs carrying on a school bag.

While searching his bag, police recovered 1,200 pieces of Buprenorphine injection from his procession.

A case was filed with with the PS concerned against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

NATORE: Police, in a drive, arrested two persons along with three kilograms and 700 grams of hemp from the district town early Monday.

The arrested persons are: Sagore Ali, a truck driver and son of Abdus Sattar, a resident of Mia Shahebpara area in Chapainawabganj District; and his helper Salauddin, son of Md Salim, hails from Bamongaon area in Kaliganj Upazila of Gazipur District.

Natore SP confirmed the information in a press briefing held at his office on Tuesday.

The SP said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted drive in Harishpur area in the district town at around 3 am, and arrested the duo along with drugs from a stone-laden truck.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Natore Sadar PS against the duo in this regard, the SP added.

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Members of Narcotics Control Department (DNC), in a drive, arrested a school clerk along with 222 bottles of Eascof syrup from Fulbari Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested man is Monwar Hossain Munna, 27, a resident of West Baltabari Village under Nawdanga Union in the upazila. He was working as an office assistant of a local girls' high school.

Kurigram District DNC officials said acting on a tip-off, a team of the department led by its Sub-Inspector (SI) Abdur Rahman along with BGB personnel conducted a drive in Munna's residence and arrested him red-handed along with the drugs.

The school authorities suspended Munna from his post and he was later sent to the jail after filling of a case with Fulbari PS under the Narcotics Control Act, the DNC officials added.

KOYRA, KHULNA: Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG), in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 330 yaba tablets from Koyra Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Subrata Mondal, 40, Swapan Kumar Mondal, 37, both hail from Satkhira District.

BCG West Zone Mongla Headquarters Media officer Lt Md Muntasir Ibne Mohsin confirmed the information.

He said acting on tipped off, a team of the force conducted a drive in Nakshi Bazaar area adjacent to Sundarban and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

During primary interrogation, the arrested persons confessed to their involvement in the drug smuggling.

Later on, they were handed over to Koyra PS after filling of a case against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the BCG official added.

CHATTOGRAM: Three people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.

Police, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 1,000 yaba tablets from the city recently.

The arrested man is Md Shahid, 38, hails from Katalia area under Karapara Union in Sadar Upazila of Bagerhat District.

Chattogram Kotwali PS OC Jahidul Kabir said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from the PS conducted a drive in Cinema Palace Islam Market area of the port city and arrested the man along with the drugs.

Jahidul used to collect the drugs from Cox's Bazar and smuggle it to several districts across the country, he said.

A case was filed with the PS concerned against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the OC added.

On the other hand, police, in a drive, arrested two drug traders with 9,000 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from Prem Bazar of Puichori Union on the Banskhali-Cox's Bazar road in the district recently.

The arrested drug traders are: Nurul Alam, 55, and Md Ayub, 25.

Police sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the law enforcers from Banskhali PS detained them from the aforesaid area and recovered 9,000 pieces of yaba tablets after searching their bodies.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Banskhali PS in this regard.

Later on, the detained persons were sent to jail following a court order, the sources added.

RAJSHAHI: Three people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Godagari and Tanore upazilas of the district recently.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 1.6 kilograms of heroin in Godagari Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested person is Md Imran Ali, 33, hails from Ramaigachi Village under Sadar Upazila in Natore District.

RAB-5 CPC-1 Chapainawabganj Camp officials confirmed the matter in a press release.

According to the press release, acting on tipped off, a team of the elite force came to know that a huge consignment of heroin would be smuggled in Rajshahi through Chapainawabganj. Being informed, a team of the elite force led by RAB-5 CPC-1 Chapainawabganj Camp Commander Lt Ruh-Fi-Tahmin Tauqir conducted a drive in a passenger bus and detained the man.

While searching, they recovered the one kilograms of heroin from his bag and 600 grams from his pants pocket.

According to RAB sources, the estimate market value of the seized drugs is Tk 1.60 crore.

The arrested is accused in three more drugs cases and another case was filed with Godagari PS against him under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.

On the other hand, members of RAB, in an anti-crime operation, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 2,050 litres of liquor from Tanore Upazila in the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Dilip Mardi, 22, and Paresh Kisku, 55, both are the residents of Malshira Village under Tanore Upazila in the district.

RAB sources said acting on a tipped-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in their residences Dilip Mardi and Paresh Kisku in Malshira Village of the upazila, and arrested the duo along with the liquor.

Quoting their confessional statements, the RAB sources said that the arrested persons were used to prepare and sell liquor in their respective houses for a long time.

The arrestees with the seized contraband goods were handed over to the police.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Tanore PS in this connection, the RAB officials added.

GOALANDA, RAJBARI: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 89 bottles of phensedyl in Goalanda Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested persons are Md Rana Molla, 22, hails from Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur District, and Md Sohanur Rahman Sohan, of Shreepur Upazila in Magura District.

RAB-10 Faridpur Camp Company Commander Lt Col KM Shaikh Akhter confirmed the matter.

He said acting on a tipped off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Daulatdia Ferry Ghat area of the upazila, and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

At that time, the RAB members also seized 89 bottles of phensedyl, a motorbike, some amount of cash.

A case was filed with Goalanda Ghat PS against the duo under the Narcotics Control Act, the RAB official added.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 720 grams of heroin from Patnitala Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested persons are Yusuf Ali, 40, and Liton Mia, 35; both are residents of Gidnipara Village under Sadar Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.

RAB official confirmed the matter in a press release.

According to the press release, acting on tipped off, a team of elite force led by RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Commander Rafiqul Islam conducted a drive in Chaitantala area of the upazila and arrested the duo along with the drugs.

Later on, the arrested persons were handed over to Patnitala PS after filling of a case against them under the Narcotics Control Act, the press release added.

Patnitala PS OC Palash Chandra Deb confirmed the matter, adding that legal procedures are under process in this regard.

KISHOREGANJ: DB Police, in a drive, arrested a teenage boy along with 12 kilograms of hemp from Bhairab Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested person is Shakil Mia, 19, son of late Badal Mia, a resident of Panchaboti Village under Bhairab Upazila of the district.

District DB Police OC Md Abul Bashar said on information, a team of the DB Police conducted a drive in Newtown Amlapara area under Bhairab Upazila, arrested him along with 12 kg of hemp.

A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Bhairab Model PS in this regard, the DB Police OC added.

BOGURA: Two drug dealers were arrested by the members of RAB-12 in Sadar Upazila of the district recently.

The arrested persons are: Jewel Mia, 43, hails from Narsingdi District, and Kamal Uddin, 51, from Brahmanbaria District.

According to RAB-12, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Godarpara area in the town, and arrested the two along with 37 kg of marijuana.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bogura Sadar PS, the arrested persons were handed over to police, RAB-12 sources added.



