Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:59 AM
Cow farm owners in panic as LSD appears at Char Fasson

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Cow farm owners in panic as LSD appears at Char FassonShipu Farazi

Cow farm owners in panic as LSD appears at Char FassonShipu Farazi

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Aug 26: Suddenly Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is spreading across Char Fasson Upazila of the district.

Individual cow owners and cow farm owners are in panic.  
 
According to field sources, finding no official treatment cow owners are resorting to rural quacks. But they are not getting right treatment. In some cases, these quacks are providing wrong treatment. Cow owners are becoming victims of financial misuse.

According to sources at the Department of Livestock Service (DoLS)-Char Fasson, after developing fever nodules on cow skins, infected cows start to become weak gradually. At one stage, these die.

It was learnt, LSD has already infected cows in almost every village in 21 unions of the upazila.

Marginal cow farm owners have fallen into uttered disarray. Due to the LSD menace, production of both meat and milk has decreased.

DoLS advised farmers not to be panic but to take advice from registered veterinary doctors.

The exact number of infected cows and fatalities could not be confirmed by the DoLS. But according to reliable sources, there are 188 small and big farms in 20 chars in these 21 unions. In these farms, there are 24,547 cows, 8,054 buffaloes, 11,975 goats and 8,054 sheep.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of farm owners and cow owners said, in the absence of any medicine for this disease, they are taking treatment from rural ayurvedic practitioner or quacks. On different excuses they are taking big amount of money from victim cow owners and farm owners. They are deceiving them by selling low quality medicines.

Due to wrong treatment, infected cows are dying before their owners.

A marginal farm owner at Rasulpur Union Kamal Hossain said, "LSD affected three cows in my farm. After treatment, one of these has cured. Of the remaining two, one died while another is still fighting to survive."

Another farmer of Jinnagorh area Kamal Maji said, "I had only one calf. It died of LSD on Monday."

Upazila DoLS Officer and Veterinary Surgeon Dr Rahmat Ullah said, LSD is a virus disease; it has no direct treatment. LSD spreads through flies and mosquitoes. It is possible to check the disease by cleaning cowsheds and farms and using curtains.

"We are working to create awareness at field levels. Cow owners are asked to take quick advice from upazila DoLS," he added.

Char Fasson Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nawrin Haq said, upazila DoLS officer, union chairmen and veterinary physicians have been asked to work sincerely in this regard.


