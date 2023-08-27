



NALITABARI, SHERPUR: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdul Jabbar died at his residence in Nanni Purbapara Village in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon. He was 71.

He had been suffering from various diseases including of old-age complications.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on his house premises at 10 am on Saturday.

Later on, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard.

FF Monoranjan De

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: FF Monoranjan De, a resident of Kacharipara Moholla under Nalitabari Municipality in the district, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Friday noon. He was 75.

He was given state honour on Kacharipara Gangamata Temple premises in the upazila at 6 pm.

Later on, he was cremated at Nalitabari Municipal Crematorium.

FF Monoranjan left behind his wife, three sons, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



