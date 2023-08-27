Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

16 stolen motor-bikes recovered, 8 held in Natore

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Our Correspondent

NATORE, Aug 26: Police and Anti-Terrorism Unit  (ATU) in the district recovered 16 stolen motor-bikes and arrested eight members of the motor-bike thieves  on Friday.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Tariqul Islam confirmed the information in a press briefing held at Police Line Office.  
SP said, some days before a motor bike belonging to one Osman Gani of Singra Upazila was stolen. An Ijahar was lodged with Singra Police Station (PS) by Osman Gani.
When police started inquiry to recover the motor bike, at one stage they got many information about the gang of theaves of motor bikes.
Police in co-operation with ATU conducted drives in different places of Natore, Pabna and Sirajganj districts, recovered 16 stolen motor bikes, and arrested eight persons of the stealing gang.
Arrestees are: Dulal Miah, 39, of Puradaha Gabtoli Village, Bogura, Ayub Ali, 45, Tangail,  Bachhu Miah, 50 of Shajadpur, Sirajganj, Shamim Khan, 20, Khabir Sheikh,22, Nasir Uddin,26, Al-Amin Islam of Pabna District, and Ziam Hossain, 20 of Ataikula of Pabna.
Among others, Mynul Islam, additional SP, Akhiul Islam, ASP of ATU, and Akhtaruzzaman, ASP of Singra Circle  were present at the press briefing.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three drown in Laxmipur, Jamalpur
20th death anniversary of Adv Monjurul Imam observed in Khulna
25 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts
Cow farm owners in panic as LSD appears at Char FassonShipu Farazi
Bumper Aush delights farmers at Dacope, Batiaghata
Obituary
16 stolen motor-bikes recovered, 8 held in Natore
Four killed, six injured in road mishaps


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft