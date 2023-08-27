16 stolen motor-bikes recovered, 8 held in Natore





NATORE, Aug 26: Police and Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) in the district recovered 16 stolen motor-bikes and arrested eight members of the motor-bike thieves on Friday.Superintendent of Police (SP) Tariqul Islam confirmed the information in a press briefing held at Police Line Office.SP said, some days before a motor bike belonging to one Osman Gani of Singra Upazila was stolen. An Ijahar was lodged with Singra Police Station (PS) by Osman Gani.When police started inquiry to recover the motor bike, at one stage they got many information about the gang of theaves of motor bikes.Police in co-operation with ATU conducted drives in different places of Natore, Pabna and Sirajganj districts, recovered 16 stolen motor bikes, and arrested eight persons of the stealing gang.Arrestees are: Dulal Miah, 39, of Puradaha Gabtoli Village, Bogura, Ayub Ali, 45, Tangail, Bachhu Miah, 50 of Shajadpur, Sirajganj, Shamim Khan, 20, Khabir Sheikh,22, Nasir Uddin,26, Al-Amin Islam of Pabna District, and Ziam Hossain, 20 of Ataikula of Pabna.Among others, Mynul Islam, additional SP, Akhiul Islam, ASP of ATU, and Akhtaruzzaman, ASP of Singra Circle were present at the press briefing.