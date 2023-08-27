Four killed, six injured in road mishaps





NOAKHALI: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The accident took place in Setubhanga area on the Noakhali-Feni regional highway of the upazila at around 9 pm.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Kabir, 50, son of Md Hossain, a resident of Chhamir Munshi Village under Rasulpur Union in the upazila.

Local sources said an unidentified truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Setubhanga area on the Noakhali-Feni regional highway at around 9 pm, which left Kabir dead on the spot and two other passengers of the auto-rickshaw seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured persons and admitted them to Maijdi Holly Care Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandraganj Police Station (PS) Md Mafiz Uddin Bhuiyan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

BIRAMPUR, DINAJPUR: Two people including a minor child were killed and four others injured in a head-on collision between a truck and a battery-run three-wheeler on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional highway in Birampur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahman, 56, son of Abdul Malek, and Siam, 4, son of Sultan Ali, residents of Dior Boro Baishira Village and Doshra Polash Bari area respectively in the upazila.

The injured persons are Ayesha Siddiqika, 10, Fatema, 35, Abdul Matin, 55, and Kabir Hossain, 35.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Birampur PS Tuhin Babu said the accident occurred at around 5 pm when a goods-laden truck collided with a three-wheeler carrying the passengers in front of Nur Plaza Market on the Dinajpur-Gobindaganj regional highway in the afternoon, leaving Abdur Rahman dead on the spot and five others critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Birampur Upazila Health Complex.

Later on, Siam succumbed to his injuries on his way to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital from Birampur Upazila Health Complex for better treatment, he said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment there.

Each of the deceased's family was given Tk 25,000 for burial on behalf of the upazila administration, the SI added.

LAXMIPUR: A man was killed in a road accident in the district town on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Freedom Fighter (FF) Alhaj Mohammad Ullah, 76, former president of District Unit Jatiya Party.

It was known that a speedy motorcycle hit Mohammad Ullah near Alia Madrasa in the town in the afternoon while he was crossing the Laxmipur-Chowmuhani-Dhaka highway, which left him seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital, where on-duty doctor Joynal Abedin declared the FF dead at around 3:30 pm.

Laxmipur Sadar PS OC Mosleh Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify and arrest the motorcyclist.

Mohammad Ullah's Namaz-e-Janaza was held on District Stadium in the town at around 11:30 am on Friday and later, he was buried with state honour at his family graveyard, said the deceased's son and Laxmipur Municipality Unit President of Jatiya Party Syed Ziaul Huda Aplu.



