Man dies from snakebite in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Aug 26: A man was killed after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Haripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sahirul, 42, son of late Abdur Rahim, a resident of Dastampur Village under Dongipara Union in the upazila.

According to locals, a poisonous snake bit the man when he was cleaning his cattle-shed at night, which left him critically injured.

He was then rescued and taken to Haripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors referred him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

