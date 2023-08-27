Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man dies from snakebite in Thakurgaon

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

THAKURGAON, Aug 26: A man was killed after being bitten by a poisonous snake in Haripur Upazila of the district on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sahirul, 42, son of late Abdur Rahim, a resident of Dastampur Village under Dongipara Union in the upazila.
According to locals, a poisonous snake bit the man when he was cleaning his cattle-shed at night, which left him critically injured.
He was then rescued and taken to Haripur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors referred him to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three drown in Laxmipur, Jamalpur
20th death anniversary of Adv Monjurul Imam observed in Khulna
25 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts
Cow farm owners in panic as LSD appears at Char FassonShipu Farazi
Bumper Aush delights farmers at Dacope, Batiaghata
Obituary
16 stolen motor-bikes recovered, 8 held in Natore
Four killed, six injured in road mishaps


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft