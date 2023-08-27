Three murdered in Chuadanga, Cox’s Bazar, Pabna





CHUADANGA: A 25-year-old woman has been accused for reportedly killing her father by slitting his throat in Jibannagar Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The incident took place in Dehati Village of the upazila at around 7 am.

The deceased was identified as Motiar Rahman Moti, 52, son of Golam Hosen, a resident of the village.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jibannagar Police Station (PS) Md Javeed Hasan said locals found the throat-slit body of Motiar lying on the bed of his room in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Police have detained the deceased's daughter Moina Khatun, 25, and his wife Taslima Khatun, 40, from the scene for interrogation. Locals said Moina is staying with her parents as her husband left her and married to another woman.

During the primary interrogation, Moina confessed that her father tried to have illicit relations with her on Friday night. Out of anger, she killed her father by slitting his throat while he was sleeping in his room.

Police claimed to have seized the knife used in killing.

Preparations are underway to file a murder case, the OC added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Chuadanga Zakia Sultana said the body has been sent to the Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police also detained the wife and daughter of the deceased. Investigation is underway to find out the reason behind the killing, the ASP added.

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya woman was reportedly slaughtered to death by her husband over family dispute at a Rohingya camp in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The incident took place in Block-D of camp No. 25 in the Rohingya camp at around 9 am.

The deceased was identified as Adiya Khatun, 22, wife of one Nur Kamal, a resident of the aforesaid area.

According to locals, an altercation took place between the couple over a family issue and at one stage of the altercation, the deceased's husband attacked on Adiya with a sharp weapon, leaving her critically injured.

Teknaf Model PS OC Sayed Jubayer said being informed, they rushed to the scene and found that Adiya Khatun was taken to an NGO-run hospital, where the on-duty physicians declared her dead upon arrival.

Later on, police recovered her body from there and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, filing of a murder case with Teknaf Model PS is underway in this regard, he said.

The accused went into hiding from the scene since the incident happened and police are trying to arrest him, the OC added.

PABNA: A man was reportedly lynched to death by an angry mob over an allegation of theft in Ishwardi Upazila of the district early Friday.

The incident took place in Goalbathan Village under Muladali Union of the upazila at around 1 am.

The deceased was identified as Babu, 45, a resident of Bera Upazila in the district.

According to local sources, one cattle farmer Idris Ali screamed saying that someone was taking away his cattle from his cattle-shed at around 1 am. After hearing his scream, neighbours came out of their houses and caught Babu and started beating him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Ishwardi PS Inspector Hasan Basir said being informed, police took the body under their custody and it will be handed over to his family members after completing legal procedures.

Legal action would be taken if the family members file a complaint in this regard, the police official added.



