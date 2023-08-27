Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:58 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Rajshahi Sugar Mills incur Tk 391cr loss

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Our Correspondent

Rajshahi Sugar Mills incur Tk 391cr loss

Rajshahi Sugar Mills incur Tk 391cr loss

RAJSHAHI, Aug 26:  Rajshahi Sugar Mills suffered a production loss of Tk 391 crore  in the last five years.  

According to sources at the sugar mills, from 2017-18 to 2021-22 financial years, in  2017-18 season, sugar was produced from 93,094 metric tons (mt) of sugarcane. This resulted in an expenditure of Tk 108.46 million for producing 5,448 mt of sugar.

The total revenue generated from the sale of sugar was only about Tk 210.51 million.  With sales of by-products including molasses, the total revenue was Tk 306.66 million. The loss stood at Tk 474.65 million.

In 2018-19, the production of sugar decreased to 6,212 mt from 105,525 mt of sugarcane. Despite a revenue of Tk 518.45 million, the expenditure on production was Tk 1.09 billion, a loss of Tk 796.80 million.

In the 2019-20, the sugar production further dropped to 1,308 mt from 124,252 mt sugarcane. With a revenue of Tk 850.73 million, the mills incurred a loss of Tk 611.67 million.

In 2020-21, the sugar production decreased to 364.60 mt from 63,964 mt sugarcane. The revenue generated from sales was Tk  341.31 million. With an expenditure of Tk 1.15 billion, the loss for that year was Tk 821.11 million.

In the current 2021-22 season, the sugar production dropped to 1,356 mt from 26,445 mt sugarcane.

Despite the season not being completed, the production cost is estimated to be at Tk 830.29 million.

 The financial outcome for this season remains uncertain.

The decreasing sugar production and revenue, coupled with inability to reduce production costs, has caused a significant financial crisis to the mills.
 
The mills authorities are seeking government support to explore alternate  avenues like the production of other by-products or co-generation of electricity to help sustain the mills' operations and alleviate the financial burden.

Rajshahi Sugar Mills, which has a rich historical legacy, has faced challenges in recent years due to increased production costs and low market prices for its products.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three drown in Laxmipur, Jamalpur
20th death anniversary of Adv Monjurul Imam observed in Khulna
25 nabbed with drugs in 12 districts
Cow farm owners in panic as LSD appears at Char FassonShipu Farazi
Bumper Aush delights farmers at Dacope, Batiaghata
Obituary
16 stolen motor-bikes recovered, 8 held in Natore
Four killed, six injured in road mishaps


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft