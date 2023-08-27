

Rajshahi Sugar Mills incur Tk 391cr loss



According to sources at the sugar mills, from 2017-18 to 2021-22 financial years, in 2017-18 season, sugar was produced from 93,094 metric tons (mt) of sugarcane. This resulted in an expenditure of Tk 108.46 million for producing 5,448 mt of sugar.



The total revenue generated from the sale of sugar was only about Tk 210.51 million. With sales of by-products including molasses, the total revenue was Tk 306.66 million. The loss stood at Tk 474.65 million.

In 2018-19, the production of sugar decreased to 6,212 mt from 105,525 mt of sugarcane. Despite a revenue of Tk 518.45 million, the expenditure on production was Tk 1.09 billion, a loss of Tk 796.80 million.



In the 2019-20, the sugar production further dropped to 1,308 mt from 124,252 mt sugarcane. With a revenue of Tk 850.73 million, the mills incurred a loss of Tk 611.67 million.



In 2020-21, the sugar production decreased to 364.60 mt from 63,964 mt sugarcane. The revenue generated from sales was Tk 341.31 million. With an expenditure of Tk 1.15 billion, the loss for that year was Tk 821.11 million.



In the current 2021-22 season, the sugar production dropped to 1,356 mt from 26,445 mt sugarcane.



Despite the season not being completed, the production cost is estimated to be at Tk 830.29 million.



The financial outcome for this season remains uncertain.



The decreasing sugar production and revenue, coupled with inability to reduce production costs, has caused a significant financial crisis to the mills.



The mills authorities are seeking government support to explore alternate avenues like the production of other by-products or co-generation of electricity to help sustain the mills' operations and alleviate the financial burden.



Rajshahi Sugar Mills, which has a rich historical legacy, has faced challenges in recent years due to increased production costs and low market prices for its products.



