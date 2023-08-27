Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

NIAMEY, Aug 26: Niger's military rulers, who seized control of the government in July, gave the French ambassador 48 hours to leave the country, Niamey's foreign ministry said in a statement Friday.

Relations between the new regime in Niamey and several Western powers, as well as the West African bloc ECOWAS, have deteriorated since the coup on July 26.

France's government quickly rejected the order against its ambassador, repeating that it did not recognise the military rulers' authority.

The French foreign ministry told AFP on Friday evening: "The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador's approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities."

The ultimatum against the French envoy comes days after ECOWAS threatened military action to reverse last month's coup, which overthrew president Mohamed Bazoum.

Paris has repeatedly backed calls by ECOWAS for the reinstatement of Bazoum.

France has 1,500 soldiers based in Niger who had been helping Bazoum in the fight against jihadist forces that have been active in the country for years.

Earlier Friday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) urged Niger's coup leaders to reconsider their position and pushed for a return to civilian rule, with the threat of force still "very much on the table".    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia's military ties with Iran will withstand geopolitical pressure
US accuses Russia, China of covering for N Korea at UN
Putin orders Wagner fighters to sign oath of allegiance after Prigozhin's demise
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Iran court orders US to pay $330m for 'planning coup'
India's Moon mission a model for aspiring space powers: Modi
Rescue ship saves 438 migrants in Mediterranean: NGO
Greek fires continue to rage, as toll rises to 21


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft