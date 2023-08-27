Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out







Relations between the new regime in Niamey and several Western powers, as well as the West African bloc ECOWAS, have deteriorated since the coup on July 26.



France's government quickly rejected the order against its ambassador, repeating that it did not recognise the military rulers' authority.

The French foreign ministry told AFP on Friday evening: "The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador's approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities."



The ultimatum against the French envoy comes days after ECOWAS threatened military action to reverse last month's coup, which overthrew president Mohamed Bazoum.



Paris has repeatedly backed calls by ECOWAS for the reinstatement of Bazoum.



France has 1,500 soldiers based in Niger who had been helping Bazoum in the fight against jihadist forces that have been active in the country for years.



Earlier Friday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) urged Niger's coup leaders to reconsider their position and pushed for a return to civilian rule, with the threat of force still "very much on the table". �AFP



NIAMEY, Aug 26: Niger's military rulers, who seized control of the government in July, gave the French ambassador 48 hours to leave the country, Niamey's foreign ministry said in a statement Friday.Relations between the new regime in Niamey and several Western powers, as well as the West African bloc ECOWAS, have deteriorated since the coup on July 26.France's government quickly rejected the order against its ambassador, repeating that it did not recognise the military rulers' authority.The French foreign ministry told AFP on Friday evening: "The putschists do not have the authority to make this request, the ambassador's approval coming solely from the legitimate elected Nigerien authorities."The ultimatum against the French envoy comes days after ECOWAS threatened military action to reverse last month's coup, which overthrew president Mohamed Bazoum.Paris has repeatedly backed calls by ECOWAS for the reinstatement of Bazoum.France has 1,500 soldiers based in Niger who had been helping Bazoum in the fight against jihadist forces that have been active in the country for years.Earlier Friday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) urged Niger's coup leaders to reconsider their position and pushed for a return to civilian rule, with the threat of force still "very much on the table". �AFP