Rescue ship saves 438 migrants in Mediterranean: NGO







The rescues took place in international waters off the coasts of Libya and Tunisia, the France-based NGO said.



Earlier in the day, the NGO said that on Thursday it had "rescued 272 people" of 23 different nationalities from three boats in the central Mediterranean, the most perilous maritime crossing in the world for the migrants.

Those rescued included "32 unaccompanied minors, nine babies and five people with disabilities", said the organisation, which is based in Marseille, on the French Mediterranean.



Later Friday, it said it had rescued another 166 people when it "went to the aid of a number of boats in distress".



Those onboard were evacuated "in coordination with the Italian coast guards in the search and rescue area between Tunisia and Lampedusa".



The tiny Italian island of Lampedusa, located just 90 miles (145 kilometres) from Tunisia, is the first port of call for many migrants seeking to make the treacherous sea journey to Europe from North Africa.



In total, "438 rescued people are currently on board", SOS Mediteranee said. �AFP



