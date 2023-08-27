

Challenge is to score more and quick: Shakib



"We'll play the Asia Cup match at Pallekele against Sri Lanka. According to previous records, it offers batting wickets," Shakib told during the press conference at Mirpur on Saturday.



"Batters get a lot of runs and the work for bowlers are challenging. So, the challenge for the batters is to score more and quick. We have to be prepared in all the sides".

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka duels now a days have a great intensity. Same thing happens during Bangladesh's match against Afghanistan.



But Shakib doesn't like the term 'duel'. It's a game not personal clash between the players. He said, "I don't like the term 'duel'. The term is good for spectators and cricket but not for cricketers since all the cricketers is known to each other".



Shakib, Tawhid Hridoy, Liton Das and Shoriful Islam played in the LPL. So, they have fair knowledge about the wickets and condition which must help Bangladesh during the match against Afghanistan. Shakib however, is saying otherwise.



In this regard he further said, "The condition of LPL was different and we didn't play in the wickets which are prepared for the Asia Cup.



But the conditions will remain same. We are going three to four days before the event. So, we'll be able to cope with the conditions".



The allrounder is going to captain Bangladesh ODI side again after 12 years. He thinks that the present team is stronger and experienced one. So, this team has good prospects and has now adjustment challenge.



"There are not many new faces. Most of them are known to me for a long time. They played under me or I played under them, we played together.



One or two newcomers must have fair knowledge about me. I and coaching staff also know about them. So, there's no issue regarding adjustment," explained Shakib.



"Everyone knows his responsibility since we have a cricketing culture and we are trying to improve it. So, everyone in the dressing room knows what to do and what not," he added.



Tamim Iqbal is not playing in the Asia Cup and Tanzid Hasan Tamim is going to succeed him in the squad. Shakib is optimistic about the youngster.



"I am optimistic for him, in fact, the whole teams is optimistic that he'll play well. Playing bad in few matches doesn't mean that he's a bad player and again playing few good knocks doesn't mean he will be a good player.



I do hope that he must carry on his performances and enjoy the dressing room environment. Our responsibility is to make him comfortable," he clarified his role.



Regarding the importance of experienced players like Tamim and Mahmudullah Shakib said again, "Any experienced player is important for the team. It depends on to what extent they can contribute.



Their availability in the team for big tournaments enriches team's experience as well. Sharing their experiences make games easier for new comers".



