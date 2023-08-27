Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:57 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women's hockey team thrashes Iran

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

Women's hockey team thrashes Iran

Women's hockey team thrashes Iran

Irin Akter Riya slammed a brilliant hat-trick as Bangladesh national women's hockey team registered their second successive victory in the ongoing Women's Asian Hockey five-a-side World Cup Qualifier thrashing Iran by 9-3 goals in their third match held in Salalah, Oman on Saturday.

The winners' led the first half by 5-1 goals.

Bangladesh took control over the match in the beginning though Iran offered some resistance in the first few minutes.

As the times were progressing the Bangladesh girls snatched the momentum showing their prowess and stumped their full of domination till the end of the match. The girls in red and green were ahead in all aspects of ball possession and attack.

Riya of Bangladesh was adjudged the man of the match for his impressive performance in the match.

The five-a-side hockey tournament is a completely new experience for the national women's hockey team. This is the first time Bangladesh hockey team are taking part in the tournament. The women's team is showing great performance in just a few days of preparation.

Not only that, it also gives a glimpse of the potential of Bangladeshi women's hockey in the international arena.

Bangladesh was placed in Challengers Pool with Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Iran and hosts Oman while India, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand were put in Elite Pool.

Bangladesh will play their fourth match against and hosts Oman on Saturday night and play their last match against Hong Kong today (Sunday).

Three teams from the qualifying round will play the World Cup Hockey.

Earlier, Bangladesh made a losing start as they suffered a 4-7 goal defeat to Indonesia in their Pool opening match but bounced back to registered a convincing 10-5 goal win over Chinese Taipei in their second match of the tournament.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Challenge is to score more and quick: Shakib
Roma sign Iran's Azmoun with Lukaku talks ongoing
Women's hockey team thrashes Iran
Bangladesh's aim is to qualify next round, says Hathurusingha
Local Footballers' auction held for first time
Sheikh Kamal U-18 Club Cup Rugby concluded
Chahal's wife's cryptic post sparks speculation following Chahal's exclusion from Asia Cup squad
Bellingham scores again as Madrid edge Celta Vigo


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft