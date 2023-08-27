Bangladesh's aim is to qualify next round, says Hathurusingha







"Our aim is to qualify for the second round first," Hathurusingha said during a press conference at Home of Cricket, Mirpur on Saturday. "As you said, we are playing in Sri Lanka against Sri Lanka. They're a very good team at their home conditions.



And then, we are playing Afghanistan in Pakistan and lately, they played here and they won the series. So, there are big challenges, but we are up for that challenge."

Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game's rivalry creates tensed situation in recent past. Especially during their last Nidahas Trophy match when the Lankan origin Coach was the master of his own country.



But the coach is unwilling to accept the term 'rivalry'. He said, "I'm not aware of the rivalry but then, lately, those two teams played really good games against each other, especially in the previous Asia Cups."



"I think both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan give us a good challenge. But at the same time, I think we had some success against them in the recent past. So, we don't take the rivalry into account, but our strategy against both teams is how we can get an advantage," he added.



Team Bangladesh had intensive practice session including closed-door sessions and match scenario practices. Hathurusingha is satisfied with the team practice.



He further said, "I am very satisfied with the preparation. We worked a lot on fitness in the beginning.



Then for the next seven days, we worked on their skills - where the technical issues have been worked on.



Then there was a fight to prepare them for five days."



"We worked on several things for the first time in practice, which were important. We played a warm-up match - where the boys showed their intensity till the last ball," he explained.



