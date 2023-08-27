Video
Local Footballers' auction held for first time

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh football has entered a new era as the local footballers' auction held for the first time on Saturday.

Ten footballers from the BFF Academy were auctioned on Saturday. A total of 11 clubs of Bangladesh Premier League participated there. All of the ten players got teams in the auction.

Right-back Rubel was unsold in the first period. After the auction of the remaining nine, Rubel was auctioned again. Then, Brothers Union bought him for tk four lakh at the base price.

Goalkeeper Asif was sold at the highest price in this historic auction of Football in Bangladesh. Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings and runner-up Abahani fought hard to take Asif in their team. Asif's price rose as the two big teams battled for their status.

In the end, Bashundhara Kings bought Asif for Tk 1,325,000 and defeated Abahani at the auction table.

Brothers Union, which recently returned to the Premier League, had bought six, the highest number of players on the day.

Bashundhara Kings, Dhaka Abahani, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra and Fortis FC have taken one player each.

BFF President Kazi Md. Salahuddin and other officials were present at the auction.

Which club got whom and for how much?
Taka 13.25 lakh: Goalkeeper Asif, Busandhara Kings
Taka 10 lakh: Centreback Azizul Haque Ananta, Brothers Union
Taka 09 lakh: Midfielder Chandan Roy, Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra
Taka 7.75 lakh: Forward Asadul Mollah, Abahani Limited
Taka 7.25 lakh: Sajed Hasan Jummon, Fortis FC
Taka 6.5 lakh: Forward Mirajul Islam, Brothers Union
Taka 04 lakh: Forward Suman Saren, Brothers Union
Taka 04 lakh: Leftback Sirajul Islam Rana, Brothers Union
Taka 04 lakh: Rightback Rubel Sheikh, Brothers Union
Taka 04 lakh: Centre-back Imran Khan, Brothers Union.


