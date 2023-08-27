Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sheikh Kamal U-18 Club Cup Rugby concluded

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

SR Rugby Club of men's section and Flame Girls Club of women's section emerged champions in the Sheikh Kamal U-18 Club Cup (sevens) Rugby competition that concluded on Saturday at Paltan ground adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city.

Besides, City Sports BD team of men's section and SFX team of women's section finished runners-up in the meet.

Bangladesh Rugby Federation Union organised the two-day competition, which was held in the name of valiant freedom fighter Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Challenge is to score more and quick: Shakib
Roma sign Iran's Azmoun with Lukaku talks ongoing
Women's hockey team thrashes Iran
Bangladesh's aim is to qualify next round, says Hathurusingha
Local Footballers' auction held for first time
Sheikh Kamal U-18 Club Cup Rugby concluded
Chahal's wife's cryptic post sparks speculation following Chahal's exclusion from Asia Cup squad
Bellingham scores again as Madrid edge Celta Vigo


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft