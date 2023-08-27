Sheikh Kamal U-18 Club Cup Rugby concluded







SR Rugby Club of men's section and Flame Girls Club of women's section emerged champions in the Sheikh Kamal U-18 Club Cup (sevens) Rugby competition that concluded on Saturday at Paltan ground adjoining Bangabandhu National Stadium in the city.Besides, City Sports BD team of men's section and SFX team of women's section finished runners-up in the meet.Bangladesh Rugby Federation Union organised the two-day competition, which was held in the name of valiant freedom fighter Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. �BSS