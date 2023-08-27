Chahal's wife's cryptic post sparks speculation following Chahal's exclusion from Asia Cup squad







One such post on social media by Dhanashree has made the netizens to believe that it is clearly taking a dig at the BCCI's decision to exclude her husband Yuzvendra Chahal from Men in Blue's Asia Cup squad.



The 33-year-old leg-break googly bowler is not a part of the Indian squad for the upcoming Asia Cup to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

"Now I have started to question this on a serious note. If being super submissive & introvert can be harmful for your work growth ? Or do we all have to be an extrovert & street smart savvy to grow in life?" reads Dhanashree's Instagram story.



"In the end, it is between you and your God. And fortunately, the world is with you. Thankful. God is great," she continued in another Instagram story.



While the post did not explicitly address the reasons behind Chahal's absence from the Asia Cup squad, its timing has prompted conjecture about the emotions Dhanashree might be experiencing in light of the development.



The reason for selection of Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Chahal may be because of the former's batting.



"The selectors are sometimes hamstrung by the fact that they are looking at different aspects like fielding and what they can do with the bat. Kuldeep Yadav is a better batter than Chahal down the order, maybe that's why he gets the nod ahead of Chahal", former India captain turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar has said.



Chahal's childhood coach, Ranbir Singh, however, believes that the captain or the selectors should not expect too much batting from the bowlers. "Yadav, Shami, Siraz, Bumrah are also not good at making runs. If bowlers have to make runs, what would batters do", he asks.



Chahal has decided to accept the decision of the Indian cricket team and BCCI gracefully and chose to be positive about it. He too posted an epic emoji-loaded message on his social media handles which had no words but his message was clear.



