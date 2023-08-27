Spanish federation threatens legal action over Hermoso 'lies'







The RFEF and Rubiales said they would "demonstrate each of the lies that have been spread, whether in the name of the player, if that is the case, or by the player herself".



It would take "as many legal actions as necessary to defend the honour of the President of the RFEF."

Hermoso said on Friday she did not consent to being kissed on the lips following Spain's World Cup triumph against England, as Rubiales had claimed.



The 33-year-old, along with 80 other Spain players, including the entire World Cup winning squad, said they were striking from the national team until the "leadership" changed.



It was a reaction to Rubiales refusing to resign on Friday despite unprecedented criticism, saying he was the target of a campaign to get rid of him.



In a fiery speech, he said the kiss was "mutual, euphoric and consensual" and Hermoso had said "OK" when he asked her if he could give her "a peck". �AFP



