Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Martino hints Messi may be rested for Red Bulls game

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

NEW YORK, AUG 26: Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino has hinted that Lionel Messi may not start Saturday's Major League Soccer clash at the New York Red Bulls.

Messi has played eight games inside a month for Miami in their triumphant Leagues Cup campaign and Wednesday's US Open Cup semi-final win at Cincinnati.

Asked at a press conference whether Messi will play in what will be Miami's first regular season MLS game since the arrival of the Argentine, Martino said no decision had yet been made.

"We will see after training (Friday night), after we talk to the players. They have been resting since the Cincinnati game, with just a light training session at the hotel," he said.

With tickets selling at a premium for Saturday's game at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, the absence of Messi would be a major disappointment for thousands of fans.

But Martino said he cannot allow himself to be influenced by such factors.

"I understand the expectations the rest of the world has to watch him, that is undeniable," he said.  "But I cannot act based on that because if I do I would risk doing things wrong. The only thing I am concerned about if is he is able to play," he added.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Challenge is to score more and quick: Shakib
Roma sign Iran's Azmoun with Lukaku talks ongoing
Women's hockey team thrashes Iran
Bangladesh's aim is to qualify next round, says Hathurusingha
Local Footballers' auction held for first time
Sheikh Kamal U-18 Club Cup Rugby concluded
Chahal's wife's cryptic post sparks speculation following Chahal's exclusion from Asia Cup squad
Bellingham scores again as Madrid edge Celta Vigo


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft