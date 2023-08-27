Martino hints Messi may be rested for Red Bulls game







Messi has played eight games inside a month for Miami in their triumphant Leagues Cup campaign and Wednesday's US Open Cup semi-final win at Cincinnati.



Asked at a press conference whether Messi will play in what will be Miami's first regular season MLS game since the arrival of the Argentine, Martino said no decision had yet been made.

"We will see after training (Friday night), after we talk to the players. They have been resting since the Cincinnati game, with just a light training session at the hotel," he said.



With tickets selling at a premium for Saturday's game at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey, the absence of Messi would be a major disappointment for thousands of fans.



But Martino said he cannot allow himself to be influenced by such factors.



"I understand the expectations the rest of the world has to watch him, that is undeniable," he said. "But I cannot act based on that because if I do I would risk doing things wrong. The only thing I am concerned about if is he is able to play," he added. �AFP



