Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:55 AM
BD urges India to implement proposed process in supply of daily necessities

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi called upon the Indian government to speed up the implementation of the proposed process for supplying essential goods from India to Bangladesh.

He made the call to the country in a bilateral meeting with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines ahead of the G-20 Trade and Investment Ministers meeting held in Jaipur, India on Friday, said a press release.

At the meeting, Tipu drew the attention of India's Commerce Minister that the recent imposition of 40 percent export duty on onion had adversely affected onion prices in Bangladesh.

Piyush Goyal said India is committed to work with Bangladesh to overcome the difficulties caused by global production disruptions, supply shortages and rising prices of the commodity.

"India is also suffering from shortfall in agricultural production due to adverse weather conditions and food inflation. Due to this, Indian government had to take some decisions," he added.

He assured Bangladesh that it will be able to overcome this crisis very soon.



