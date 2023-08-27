BD urges India to implement proposed process in supply of daily necessities







He made the call to the country in a bilateral meeting with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines ahead of the G-20 Trade and Investment Ministers meeting held in Jaipur, India on Friday, said a press release.



At the meeting, Tipu drew the attention of India's Commerce Minister that the recent imposition of 40 percent export duty on onion had adversely affected onion prices in Bangladesh.

Piyush Goyal said India is committed to work with Bangladesh to overcome the difficulties caused by global production disruptions, supply shortages and rising prices of the commodity.



"India is also suffering from shortfall in agricultural production due to adverse weather conditions and food inflation. Due to this, Indian government had to take some decisions," he added.



