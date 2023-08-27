Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Highest 20pc cash assistance announced for 43 export goods

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has announced cash assistance for 43 products in the fiscal year 2023-24 to boost their exports.

As of FY23, exporters will get this cash assistance at the rate of 1.0 percent to a maximum of 20 percent.

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of BB issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.

According to the instructions of the circular, 43 products will get incentives or cash assistance against exports during the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. These 43 products got similar support last year too.

A BB official said that according to the government decision, this circular has been issued regarding the payment of cash assistance with necessary instructions for the current financial year.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD urges India to implement proposed process in supply of daily necessities
Highest 20pc cash assistance announced for 43 export goods
Interest spread in 12 NBFIs emerge negative, falling in others
Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry
‘Policy consistency key to growth of light engineering sector’
IFAD, BD mark 45 years of rural transformation
Powell says US Fed could raise rates further, but urges caution
Dhaka Bank, Mastercard launch titanium credit card for Women


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft