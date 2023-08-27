Highest 20pc cash assistance announced for 43 export goods







Bangladesh Bank (BB) has announced cash assistance for 43 products in the fiscal year 2023-24 to boost their exports.As of FY23, exporters will get this cash assistance at the rate of 1.0 percent to a maximum of 20 percent.The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of BB issued a notification in this regard on Thursday.According to the instructions of the circular, 43 products will get incentives or cash assistance against exports during the period from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. These 43 products got similar support last year too.A BB official said that according to the government decision, this circular has been issued regarding the payment of cash assistance with necessary instructions for the current financial year. �BSS