Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:55 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Interest spread in 12 NBFIs emerge negative, falling in others

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

Near-negative gains from lending have left non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) flustered as the spread between rates on deposit and advances hit new lows.

According to latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) statistics, the difference between weighted average rates on deposit and advances, better known as spread, narrowed to 0.16 percent in July 2023 - down by eleven basis points from June figure at 0.27 percent.

In the previous few months, the spread had stood at 0.37 percent, 0.44 percent, 1.11 percent and 1.15 percent in May, April, March and February respectively. There are a total of 30 NBFIs in operation and the spread in 12 financial institutions is negative.

Of the total NBFIs, the spread in 19 went on a slide in July from the previous month while it is improving in 10 others and remained static in the remaining one, according to the BB data.

The Bangladesh Bank data also showed over threefold rise in the aggregate volume of NPLs with the nonbanks in less than seven years.

As a spillover effect of the growing NPLs, two major profitability-measuring indicators --return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) - of the sector keep dipping alarmingly.

The volume of classified loans or lease was 7.3 percent in 2016. Since then, the NPLs have built up to 8.9 percent, 9.2 percent, 11.9 percent, 13.29 percent and 15.39 percent in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.

The figure had further leapt to 22.99 percent until June 2022 when Tk15,936 crore out of total loans amounting to Tk69,332 crore of the sector got classified loan or as bad loans.

In terms of deposits, the volume was registered at Tk43,698 crore in January-March period of the fiscal year, slightly down from Tk43,753 crore recorded in the previous quarter (October-December of 2022).

The cost of funds is another indicator that is also increasing. According to the Cost of Funds Index (CoFI) released by the central bank, the weighted average cost of funds in July 2022 was 6.58 percent and it rose to 7.11 percent in May 2023.

However, the market players are optimistic about a turnaround from the tailspin in profitability in a couple of months, riding on the latest interest regime recently introduced by the central bank based on market-driven reference rate.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD urges India to implement proposed process in supply of daily necessities
Highest 20pc cash assistance announced for 43 export goods
Interest spread in 12 NBFIs emerge negative, falling in others
Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry
‘Policy consistency key to growth of light engineering sector’
IFAD, BD mark 45 years of rural transformation
Powell says US Fed could raise rates further, but urges caution
Dhaka Bank, Mastercard launch titanium credit card for Women


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft