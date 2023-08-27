Interest spread in 12 NBFIs emerge negative, falling in others







According to latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) statistics, the difference between weighted average rates on deposit and advances, better known as spread, narrowed to 0.16 percent in July 2023 - down by eleven basis points from June figure at 0.27 percent.



In the previous few months, the spread had stood at 0.37 percent, 0.44 percent, 1.11 percent and 1.15 percent in May, April, March and February respectively. There are a total of 30 NBFIs in operation and the spread in 12 financial institutions is negative.

Of the total NBFIs, the spread in 19 went on a slide in July from the previous month while it is improving in 10 others and remained static in the remaining one, according to the BB data.



The Bangladesh Bank data also showed over threefold rise in the aggregate volume of NPLs with the nonbanks in less than seven years.



As a spillover effect of the growing NPLs, two major profitability-measuring indicators --return on asset (ROA) and return on equity (ROE) - of the sector keep dipping alarmingly.



The volume of classified loans or lease was 7.3 percent in 2016. Since then, the NPLs have built up to 8.9 percent, 9.2 percent, 11.9 percent, 13.29 percent and 15.39 percent in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.



The figure had further leapt to 22.99 percent until June 2022 when Tk15,936 crore out of total loans amounting to Tk69,332 crore of the sector got classified loan or as bad loans.



In terms of deposits, the volume was registered at Tk43,698 crore in January-March period of the fiscal year, slightly down from Tk43,753 crore recorded in the previous quarter (October-December of 2022).



The cost of funds is another indicator that is also increasing. According to the Cost of Funds Index (CoFI) released by the central bank, the weighted average cost of funds in July 2022 was 6.58 percent and it rose to 7.11 percent in May 2023.



However, the market players are optimistic about a turnaround from the tailspin in profitability in a couple of months, riding on the latest interest regime recently introduced by the central bank based on market-driven reference rate.



