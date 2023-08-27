

Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry



The daylong event presented by Mastercard and powered by bKash Limited in Association with Mutual Trust Bank Limited, upay, BASIS and The Daily Star was held at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.



Organized by Bangladesh Brand Forum, the summit brought together industry professionals, decision-makers, and thought leaders from the banking and finance sector at home and abroad to discuss and share insights on the profoundly emerging fintech industry in Bangladesh.

This year, the Summit is designed around the core vision of "Shaping Bangladesh Fintech Ecosystem for the Future", with aims to explore the transformative potential of financial technology in Bangladesh and lay the groundwork for a robust and innovative fintech ecosystem.



The summit featured an engaging agenda comprising four Keynote Sessions, three Panel Discussions, four Insight Sessions,one Case Study, one Fireside Chat and one Igniting conversation.



The summit began with the Opening Speech of Shariful Islam, Founder, Bangladesh Fintech Forum and Founder and Managing Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum. Addressing the occasion, Shariful Islam said, "The advancement of Bangladesh' fintech sector is crucial for the Smart Bangladesh vision.



Fintech is a very important component of the Smart Economy, one of the four pillars of the Smart Bangladesh vision.



This platform is dedicated to strengthening the fintech ecosystem in Bangladesh with policy advocacy and engagements.



I firmly believe today's valuable discussions will open new frontiers for the emerging fintech industry of Bangladesh."



The discussions revolved around multifaceted and timely topics like Redefining Banking in the Digital Age, Emerging Trends and Predictions of Fintech for Paving the Path for Fintech, Innovation and Growth in Bangladesh, The Role of Blockchain in Fintech, How Smart Bangladesh approach can drive Inclusive Growth for Bangladesh and others.



The keynote speakers of the summit were: Arfan Ali, Chairperson, Zaytoon Business Consultants; Chairman, Onkur Digital Limited; Benjamin Quinlan, CEO & Managing Partner, Quinlan & Associates, Chair - Innovation & Technology Committee, AustCham Hong Kong; Mamun Rashid, Country Clients and Markets Lead, PwC Bangladesh; and Hrushikesh Mehta, Senior Vice President - Financial Services, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).



Some of the other respected discussants who graced the event with their thoughts and experiences, included Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Vice Chairman, iDEA Foundation, Smart Bangladesh Network, Former Principal Secretary; Kamal Quadir, Founder & CEO, bKash Limited, Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, Founder and Managing Partner, BuildCon Consultancies Limited; Kazi Mahmood Sattar, Chairman, RSA Advisory Ltd.; Asif Ibrahim, Chairman, Chittagong Stock Exchange; Anis A. Khan, Chairman, AAZ & Partners; Veteran Banking and Financial Professional; Farzanah Chowdhury, Chartered Insurer ACII (UK); Managing Director & CEO, Green Delta Insurance Company Limited.



