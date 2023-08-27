Video
‘Policy consistency key to growth of light engineering sector’

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Correspondent

Planning Minister M. A. Mannan, MP said policy inconsistency among government agencies is imperative for the growth of private sector, specially for the success of the success of light engineering sector of the country.

Referring to success of light engineering sector in Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, China he said Bangladesh will also achieve success in this sector in future as it is in the right track.

The Planning Minister was speaking  as the chief guest at a seminar on "Import Substitute Industry in Bangladesh: Perspective of Light Engineering Sector" organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) at DCCI office on Thursday
Industries secretary Zakia Sultana was present as special guest at the seminar presided over by DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar.

M A Mannan said there are many challenges but Bangladesh private sector is resilient enough to overcome these challenges and for that it needs all possible policy support. Moreover inconsistency among government agencies on policies is not good for private sector growth, these must be coordinated, he said.
 
He said Dholaikhal and Jingira can be grown as local light engineering hub, if there is policy consistency and strong public-private partnership.

DCCI President said Light Engineering sector, if given the right policy support, can serve as the backward linkage industry to many mainstream local industries. He said said food, leather and footwear, electronics, agro-processing and pharmaceuticals industries can flourish from rapid growth of the light engineering sector.

Sameer said the industrial policy 20222 has recognized the light engineering sector as  a high-priority sector and it needs providing sufficient incentives to ensure substantial growth of the sector.

To secure the target of private investment to 27.35pc of GDP by FY 2025, development of the light engineering sector is crucial as it will strengthen local value and supply chain in many allied industries.

But the current tariff structure on import of light engineering products is counter-productive for the growth of the local light engineering and it needs a study to know further the needs and bring appropriate changes in the tariff structure that will protect this sector.      
   
Zakia Sultana, said Bangladesh's light engineering sector is still import based but this sector has great prospects of creating a large backward linkage industry ensuring diversified industrial base.

The light engineering industry policy- 2022 has incorporated a comprehensive action plan for 2022-2027, she said adding entrepreneurs of this sector should be given enough incentives to mitigate import reliance.

She said the government will try to boost policy harmonization and coordination adding for capacity building, skill development and curriculum upgradation are necessary. Government is also planning to establish an Automobile Research Institute in Narayangonj with the help of Japan, she added.   

Additional Managing Director, Walton S.M. Shoyeb Hossain Nobel presented the keynote paper pointing out that the country's light engineering sector is generating around Tk 20,000 crore annually and contributing to about 3pc of the GDP. Its share is increasing at 10pc every year.

President of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association Manwar Hossain said  we have to focus on developing other sectors away from RMG. He also said our investment in human capital is still poor and it needs increasing cash incentives.

Chief Marketing Officer, Fair Group, Mohammad Mesbah Uddin, Managing. Director, Meghna Group Muhammad Mushtaque Ahmed Tanvir, Managing Director & CEO, Transcom Electronics Limited Arshad Huq, former President, DCCI Matiur Rahman, among others spoke on this occasion.  Some DCCI directors were also present.


