Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

'Recharge mobile thru Nagad, win exciting car weekly'

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Nagad, a popular mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, has once again dangled a mega offer for its customers.

This time customer will stand a chance to win a sedan car every week on a mobile recharge of TK 50 or more through Nagad under a mega campaign that commenced on 25 August and will continue till 30 September this year, says a press release.

Besides, there will be a plethora of exciting gifts, such as match tickets for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka AC bus tickets, a holiday package (two days and one night) in Saint Martin's resorts for a couple, gift vouchers, smart watches, mobile phones, smart power banks and many more. In the history of country's mobile recharge, no such exciting offer was given before.
 
Under the campaign, a customer can recharge his mobile number through Nagad app or by dialling USSD *167# as many times as they wish and will get opportunities to win exciting gifts.

The offers do end here - Nagad customers will also get cashback on the purchase of different mobile data packs and minute bundles.

Speaking on this campaign, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad Limited, "We have got a very good response to different campaigns that we have launched so far. No one has come up with such a massive mobile recharge offer in our country.

In this way, we want our customers to get used to digital transactions and enjoy various benefits."

Nagad is introducing one after another exciting offer - the best in the country - under mobile recharge and payment campaigns.

The MFS company has earned a special place in customers' minds by giving away a BMW car under the recently concluded mega payment campaign.  

Under that campaign, Nagad also handed over several sedan cars, hundreds of motorbikes and refrigerators, smart televisions and so on.

Thus, Nagad has built customers' trust in its services and become the people's first choice.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD urges India to implement proposed process in supply of daily necessities
Highest 20pc cash assistance announced for 43 export goods
Interest spread in 12 NBFIs emerge negative, falling in others
Fintech Summit focuses on relevant emerging industry
‘Policy consistency key to growth of light engineering sector’
IFAD, BD mark 45 years of rural transformation
Powell says US Fed could raise rates further, but urges caution
Dhaka Bank, Mastercard launch titanium credit card for Women


Latest News
Rohingya repatriation with dignity is only solution: Hasan
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
50 BNP men injured in 'attack by AL' in Cumilla
New crew for the space station launches with 4 astronauts from 4 countries
Use new technology to spread the message of Bangabandhu: President
Six sustain burn injuries in Mymensingh
National Poet Kazi Nazrul's 47th death anniversary on Sunday
Moscow airports suspend flights following latest reported drone strike
Three arrested over traffic police death in Gaibandha road accident
Effective parenting process must for physical and mental development of children
Most Read News
Boeing Versus Airbus
Beef Korma
Lamb Shahi Korma
HOW PRIME MINISTERS DECIDE
A Fantasy in Reality
BNP to hold mass procession metropolitan cities today
Hero of Kumaon
NBR official abducted at ex-husband's directive: RAB
PM to leave Johannesburg for home today
Daughter 'kills' father by slitting his throat over 'bad proposal'
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft