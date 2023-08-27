'Recharge mobile thru Nagad, win exciting car weekly'







This time customer will stand a chance to win a sedan car every week on a mobile recharge of TK 50 or more through Nagad under a mega campaign that commenced on 25 August and will continue till 30 September this year, says a press release.



Besides, there will be a plethora of exciting gifts, such as match tickets for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka AC bus tickets, a holiday package (two days and one night) in Saint Martin's resorts for a couple, gift vouchers, smart watches, mobile phones, smart power banks and many more. In the history of country's mobile recharge, no such exciting offer was given before.

Under the campaign, a customer can recharge his mobile number through Nagad app or by dialling USSD *167# as many times as they wish and will get opportunities to win exciting gifts.



The offers do end here - Nagad customers will also get cashback on the purchase of different mobile data packs and minute bundles.



Speaking on this campaign, Sadat Adnan Ahmad, chief marketing officer of Nagad Limited, "We have got a very good response to different campaigns that we have launched so far. No one has come up with such a massive mobile recharge offer in our country.



In this way, we want our customers to get used to digital transactions and enjoy various benefits."



Nagad is introducing one after another exciting offer - the best in the country - under mobile recharge and payment campaigns.



The MFS company has earned a special place in customers' minds by giving away a BMW car under the recently concluded mega payment campaign.



Under that campaign, Nagad also handed over several sedan cars, hundreds of motorbikes and refrigerators, smart televisions and so on.



Thus, Nagad has built customers' trust in its services and become the people's first choice.



