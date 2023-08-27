

IBA team wins business case competition



The coveted championship title was secured by 'Team Khichuri' from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Dhaka University, says a press release.



The triumphant team, composed of Abir Ershad, Mashrif Hasan Adib, and Mohtasim Bin Habib, showcased their exceptional ingenuity by outshining four other finalist teams with their innovative project titled Synergy. Synergy is an energy initiative that sells biogas cylinders as a sustainable cooking gas alternative.

'Azor Ahai', a collaborative team from the Army Institute of Business Administration (AIBA) and Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET), comprising Hasrat Humayun, Azmain Bin Rashid, and Salman Sayeed, clinched the honorable first runner-up position.



In parallel, Team "Twenty's Tenants" from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), consisting of Alavy Rayhan Mahim, Zuhayer Ali, and Zunayed Mubtasim Islam, secured the esteemed second runner-up position.



An impressive participation of over 3800 participants from 22 universities marked the 20th edition of Battle of Minds in Bangladesh. The champion team will get to compete against the winners from 36 countries who participate in the global round.



The champions in the global round will have the opportunity to get £50,000 as a seed fund to catalyze the launch of the idea presented.



The 20th iteration of 'Battle of Minds' centered around four ESG-themed (Environmental, Social, Governance) challenges: Energy, Tech, Bio, and Inclusions.



Teams were tasked with selecting one of these challenges and crafting distinctive real-life business solutions aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a more sustainable future.



The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Shamsul Alam, Minister of State at the Ministry of Planning, as the Chief Guest. Dr. Alam underscored the pivotal role of empowering youth in Bangladesh and highlighted their potential to positively influence community and economic development.



He extended his commendations to 'Battle of Minds' for providing youth with invaluable real-world experiences that nurture leadership and sustainable growth.



Among the distinguished attendees were key leaders from BAT Bangladesh, including Mr. Golam Mainuddin, Chairman; Mr. Shehzad Munim, Managing Director; and Mr. Saad Jashim, Head of Talent, Culture, & Inclusion.



BAT Bangladesh's 'Battle of Minds' stands as a revered platform that empowers participants to explore their capabilities, transcend limitations and embrace challenges with determination.



Originating in 2004 with participation from just four universities, the platform has grown exponentially, now engaging over 22 universities across Bangladesh.



Its global reach extends to 36 countries, solidifying its status as a renowned talent competition. Over its history, 'Battle of Minds' has sharpened the skills of more than 30,000 young leaders in Bangladesh.



This milestone 20th year marks the enduring legacy of 'Battle of Minds', exemplifying how the younger generation shapes industries and societies through innovative ideas, pioneering technologies, and visionary solutions.



Alumni of 'Battle of Minds' have consistently risen to prominence, occupying leadership positions in various sectors, both domestically and internationally.



The platform boasts a thriving network of over 1,700 alumni driving businesses and contributing to diverse professional fields.



'Battle of Minds', the flagship business case competition platform of Bangladesh to foster the development of next-generation business leaders, has concluded its 20th iteration on Thursday.The coveted championship title was secured by 'Team Khichuri' from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Dhaka University, says a press release.The triumphant team, composed of Abir Ershad, Mashrif Hasan Adib, and Mohtasim Bin Habib, showcased their exceptional ingenuity by outshining four other finalist teams with their innovative project titled Synergy. Synergy is an energy initiative that sells biogas cylinders as a sustainable cooking gas alternative.'Azor Ahai', a collaborative team from the Army Institute of Business Administration (AIBA) and Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET), comprising Hasrat Humayun, Azmain Bin Rashid, and Salman Sayeed, clinched the honorable first runner-up position.In parallel, Team "Twenty's Tenants" from Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP), consisting of Alavy Rayhan Mahim, Zuhayer Ali, and Zunayed Mubtasim Islam, secured the esteemed second runner-up position.An impressive participation of over 3800 participants from 22 universities marked the 20th edition of Battle of Minds in Bangladesh. The champion team will get to compete against the winners from 36 countries who participate in the global round.The champions in the global round will have the opportunity to get £50,000 as a seed fund to catalyze the launch of the idea presented.The 20th iteration of 'Battle of Minds' centered around four ESG-themed (Environmental, Social, Governance) challenges: Energy, Tech, Bio, and Inclusions.Teams were tasked with selecting one of these challenges and crafting distinctive real-life business solutions aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for a more sustainable future.The event was graced by the presence of Dr. Shamsul Alam, Minister of State at the Ministry of Planning, as the Chief Guest. Dr. Alam underscored the pivotal role of empowering youth in Bangladesh and highlighted their potential to positively influence community and economic development.He extended his commendations to 'Battle of Minds' for providing youth with invaluable real-world experiences that nurture leadership and sustainable growth.Among the distinguished attendees were key leaders from BAT Bangladesh, including Mr. Golam Mainuddin, Chairman; Mr. Shehzad Munim, Managing Director; and Mr. Saad Jashim, Head of Talent, Culture, & Inclusion.BAT Bangladesh's 'Battle of Minds' stands as a revered platform that empowers participants to explore their capabilities, transcend limitations and embrace challenges with determination.Originating in 2004 with participation from just four universities, the platform has grown exponentially, now engaging over 22 universities across Bangladesh.Its global reach extends to 36 countries, solidifying its status as a renowned talent competition. Over its history, 'Battle of Minds' has sharpened the skills of more than 30,000 young leaders in Bangladesh.This milestone 20th year marks the enduring legacy of 'Battle of Minds', exemplifying how the younger generation shapes industries and societies through innovative ideas, pioneering technologies, and visionary solutions.Alumni of 'Battle of Minds' have consistently risen to prominence, occupying leadership positions in various sectors, both domestically and internationally.The platform boasts a thriving network of over 1,700 alumni driving businesses and contributing to diverse professional fields.