Marico launches campus competition OTW

Marico Bangladesh Limited (MBL) has launched the second season of its flagship campus competition "Over The Wall" (OTW).The first season of OTW was a humongous success with more than 2800 participants, and it gave an opportunity to 7 winners to pursue a fully funded 2-month international internship, first of its kind in Bangladesh.This competition requires participants to demonstrate their innovation and entrepreneurial skills as they progress through successive rounds.The students will be coached and mentored through successive rounds by MBL leadership team and industry experts.At the finale, the finalists will get a chance to pitch their groundbreaking business ideas to industry leaders.The winners will be rewarded with an exclusive, fully funded international internship. Additionally, the top three teams will get a prize pool of BDT 350,000.3rd and 4th year undergraduate students from any discipline are eligible to register for Over The Wall - Season 2. Registration is going on till 31st August. Visit https://overthewall.maricocareers.com/ to register.