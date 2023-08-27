

Envoy Textiles to raise authorized capital to Tk 475 crore



The approval was achieved along alongside the regular agenda, at the 27th Annual General Meeting of the company held virtually with the participation of a significant number of shareholders on Thursday, says a press release.



At the event, Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, appointed by the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, the founder and Vice-Chairman of Envoy Textiles Limited, Engr.

Kutubuddin Ahmed, Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed, Independent Director and Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Barrister Muhammad Shafiqur Rahman, Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee Fakhruddin Ahmed, FCMA, FCS, Director Abdus Salam Murshedy, Rashida Ahmed, Sharmin Salam, Deputy Managing Director Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee, and Company Secretary Saiful Islam Chowdhury, FCS were present.



Before the formal proceedings of the meeting, Managing Director Tanvir Ahmed presented an overview of the company's holistic situation and explained the reasons for the delay in convening the Annual General Meeting.



