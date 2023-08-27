

SMP, bKash hold workshop on MFS abuse prevention



The workshop discussed in detail on how to identify crimes and criminal groups connected to MFS abuse, and utilize that information to ensure justice, says a press release.



The workshop titled "Investigating and Preventing Abuse of Mobile Financial Services" was organized at Hotel Rose View recently in Sylhet where 70 investigation officers participated in Additional Commissioner (Sadar and Administration) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Md Jubaedur Rahman addressed the programme as the chief guest while bKash's Advisor and former Additional Inspector General of Police Dr. Md. Nazibur Rahman,bKash's EVP and Head of External Affairs Major (Retd.) A. K. M. Monirul Karim, among others were also present.

bKash, the largest MFS provider in the country, conducts awareness activities with its stakeholders throughout the year on abuse of MFS by criminals. In continuation to that effort, this workshop was organised with Sylhet Metropolitan Police.



