Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:53 AM
Home Business

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Walton launches laptop exchange offer for 3rd time

Walton has launched its 'Laptop Exchange Offer Season-3' campaign after the successful completion of the previous two seasons.

Under the campaign, Walton is providing special discounts to its customers on computer products including laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC, Tab etc. in exchange of used or old (active or dead) IT products of any brand.

Walton has announced this facility in a bid to create awareness about e-waste and protect the environment through e-waste management, aiming to implement the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), says a press release.

In the offer, customers can purchase new computer products from any Walton Plaza and get maximum of Tk. 12,000 discounts along with 3-month installment facilities which will be continued until further notice.

The announcement came at a programme on Thursday at an event held at the Walton corporate office in the capital attended by Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar.

The Minister inaugurated  the Walton Laptop Exchange Offer season-3 campaign as chief guest, says a press release.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Directors SM Mahbubul Alam and SM Monjurul Alam Ovee graced the program as special guests. Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited Chairman SM Rezaul Alam presided over the function.

Walton Plaza's CEO Mohammad Rayhan, Walton Hi-Tech Industries' adviser Maj Gen (LPR) Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman, Deputy Managing Directors Nazrul Islam Sarker, Eva Rezwana Nilu and Md. Humayun Kabir, Additional Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd.

Md. Liakat Ali, Walton's Senior Executive Directors Didarul Alam Khan, Mohammad Shahjada Salim and Rafiqul Islam, Executive Directors Mofizur Rahman Jakir and Zeenat Hakim were also attended the program.

Walton's Executive Director and veteran actor Azizul Hakim moderated the function.

Chief Business Officer of Walton Computer Products Touhidur Rahman Raad gave a PowerPoint presentation on the Exchange Offer.

He mentioned that laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC, monitor, printer and tab etc. are available in this exchange benefits.

However, mobile phone will be accepted as exchange in case of purchasing of Tab and TV in purchasing monitor from any Walton Plaza.

In his inaugural speech, Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said: Bangladesh is no longer a bottomless basket.

Bangladesh has secured a remarkable place in the global arena. We were looking for a brand that would represent Bangladesh to the world. We found Walton is that brand.

If you want to mention the name of a digital device company in Bangladesh, first of all you must tell the name of Walton.

When we talk about success, employment and innovation in Bangladesh, we have to talk about Walton. If one company can lead innovation in Bangladesh, it is Walton.

Walton stands for 'Made in Bangladesh' slogan.

He also said that Walton has taken the first initiative of e-waste management and recycling in Bangladesh. This initiative of laptop exchange offer is unique.

I strongly believe that Walton's laptop exchange offer will bring the overall welfare of the country. Through this, buyers of digital devices are not only getting financial benefits but also contributing to the protection of the country and the environment.




