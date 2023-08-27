Video
Sunday, 27 August, 2023
Huawei names 6 Seeds for Future 2023 Winners from BD

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Desk

Huawei names 6 Seeds for Future 2023 Winners from BD

Huawei names 6 Seeds for Future 2023 Winners from BD

Huawei has announced six winners of 'Seeds for the Future 2023' at a gala event held at Huawei Bangladesh Academy. The winners will go to China for further exploration and trainings.

Focusing on the development of a robust ICT ecosystem in the country, Huawei has arranged 'Seeds for the Future' in Bangladesh for the 10th time this year.

This year 600+ applications were submitted and based on their profile top 20 students were selected for the final round, says a press release.

Through several interviews and project presentations on how to empower society with ICT and based on their interviews, concept and presentation merit, Huawei has selected these six students.

Mohammad Ajmain Fatin, University of Dhaka (EEE); ALL Mumtahina Arika, Islamic University of Technology (EEE); Farsia Kawsar Chowdhury, BUET (ME); Arpan Saha, University of Dhaka (EEE); Mayeesha Farjana, RUET (CSE); and Sajid Ahmed Chowdhury, IUT (CSE) are the winners of this year's program.

The winners will be given the exclusive opportunity to attend training at Shanghai and Huawei headquarters in Shenzhen, China.

The gala event of this year's program began with a speech by Pan Junfeng, President, Huawei South Asia Region & CEO, Huawei Bangladesh. Song Yang, Counsellor, Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh was the chief guest of the gala event.

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam, Vice Chancellor, Islamic University of Technology (IUT) graced the event with his presence as the special guests.

The gala event included 'Seeds for the Future 2023' overview, best project presentation by Seeds 2023, speeches from special guests and chief guest, and more.

Regarding the 'Seeds for the Future' initiative, Pan Junfeng said: "Shaping the future to build a fully-connected digital world is of paramount importance to Huawei.

Huawei is playing a forerunner role in this connection as the whole intention of our flagship program 'Seeds for the Future' is to facilitate and empower the youth of Bangladesh with the right skills so that they can take the helm of the future world and expedite the digital transformation journey of this country."

Chief guest Song Yang, Counsellor said: "On behalf of the Embassy of China in Bangladesh, I would like to congratulate all the six winners of Seeds for the Future program.

I have full confidence that China-Bangladesh strategic partnership of cooperation will stay in future and Chinese companies operating in Bangladesh like Huawei will keep upholding this cooperation"

Prof. Dr. Mohammad Rafiqul Islam said: "Congratulations to all the participants and winners of Seeds for the Future 2023�Seeds for the Future organized by Huawei serves as a perfect platform for identifying and nurturing talents and ideas."

It is mentionable that more than 15,000 students globally have benefitted from this initiative. In Bangladesh, the program is supporting the students to be part of a robust ICT ecosystem that Huawei is trying to build.


