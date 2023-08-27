

AB Bank signs refinancing agreement with BB



The agreement was signed under the pre-financing scheme of Tk. 25,000 crore.



Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, Director, SME and Special Programs Department, Bangladesh Bank and Mr. Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, AB Bank Limited signed this agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Other officials of both the organizations also attended the programme.



AB Bank Limited signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) aiming at facilitating the CMSME entrepreneurs to avail loan services at low interest rates and simple conditions.The agreement was signed under the pre-financing scheme of Tk. 25,000 crore.Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman, Director, SME and Special Programs Department, Bangladesh Bank and Mr. Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director, AB Bank Limited signed this agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.Other officials of both the organizations also attended the programme.