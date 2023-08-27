

AIBL distributes relief in Ctg



Under its Social Responsibility Program (CSR), Managing Director and CEO of the bank Farman R. Chowdhury distributed relief to affected families in the adjacent areas of the Dohazari branch. Mayor of Dohazari Municipality Md. Lokman Hakim was present in the programme, says a press release.



Among others Chattogram Zonal Head and Senior Executive Vice President Mohammad Azam, Senior Assistant Vice President Md. Arifur Rahman, Dohazari branch Manager Mohammad Osman, senior officials, local public representatives and dignitaries were present in the relief distribution ceremony. Besides, relief will also be distributed among affected families through Pekua and Paduabazar branch.

