Sunday, 27 August, 2023, 12:53 AM
India mulls import tax cut if EV makers build locally

Published : Sunday, 27 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Aug 26: India is working on a new electric vehicle policy that would slash import taxes for automakers that commit to some local manufacturing, following a proposal by Tesla which is considering entering the domestic market, people with direct knowledge said.

The policy being considered could allow automakers to import fully-built EVs into India at a reduced tax as low as 15%, compared to the current 100% that applies to cars which cost above $40,000 and 70% for the rest, said two of the sources, including a senior Indian government official. Tesla's best-selling Model Y, for example, starts at $47,740 in the US before tax credits.

"There is an understanding with Tesla's proposal and government is showing interest," said the official, who is familiar with the issue.

If such a policy is adopted, it could amount to a drastic reduction in the cost of imported EVs that local carmakers have been keen to avoid.

It could also open the door for global automakers, beyond Tesla, to tap the world's third-largest car market where sales of EVs are less than 2% of total car sales, but growing rapidly.

The lower import taxes could help Tesla sell its full range of models in India, and not just the new car it wants to make locally, said a third source.

Other countries have taken similar measures to spur EV manufacturing commitments. Indonesia, for example, has offered to reduce import duties from 50% to zero for EV makers planning investments, a move seen aimed at attracting Chinese players and Tesla.

India's commerce and finance ministries, and Tesla, did not respond to requests for comment.

The policy is still in the initial stages of deliberation and the final tax rate could change, two of the sources said.

Tesla first tried to enter India in 2021 by pushing officials to lower the 100% import tax for EVs.

Last year, the talks between Tesla and the Indian government collapsed when officials conveyed the company would have to first commit to local manufacturing.

More recently, Tesla has told Indian officials it is keen to set up a local factory and make a new EV priced in the range of $24,000, around 25% cheaper than its current entry model, for both the Indian market and export.    �Reuters


