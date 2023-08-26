

Don't allow 'looters' to come to power: PM to expatriates



"Don't leave the country to the grips of looters. If that happens the country will be destroyed," she said while addressing a civic reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in South Africa.



The prime minister has been on a visit to South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS summit.

She also urged all to make sure that country's journey towards development continues without any disruption.



In this connection, the Prime Minister, also Awami League president, sought votes for "Boat", her party's electoral symbol, in the next general election from Bangladeshi expatriates for the country's unhindered development.



"We want cooperation from you all alongside seeking vote for the boat to continue the country's advancement towards prosperity," she said.



The PM called upon the expatriate Bangladeshis to consider this so that the indomitable pace of the country's development is not hampered.



The prime minister said the people have got independence and a strong economy by voting the Awami League to power.

On the other hand "they (BNP-Jamaat) were involved in looting, corruption and killing," she said.



She mentioned that Awami League does politics for the welfare of the people, staying beside them in their bad times and changing their fortunes.



"On the contrary the BNP-Jamaat clique is doing politics of burning people to death, making money through corruption, smuggling of firearms, money laundering, looting and destruction," she added.



The prime minister said that the government had already brought back some money which was siphoned off by two sons of BNP leader Khaleda Zia while the rest of the money was frozen.



"I do not know from where they are getting money by which they have again started destruction by setting fire on police vehicles and passenger buses," she said.



She said that this time, the people of the country will not spare them if they do excesses.



Due to public resistance the BNP-Jamaat clique was compelled to stop arson terrorism from 2013-2015 in which 500 people were burnt to death, she added.



The prime minister said Khaleda was sentenced due to embezzlement of the orphans' money while her son Tarique Zia was convicted in the cases of August 21, 2004 grenade attack, 10-truck arms haul, and graft.



"Tarique's wife was convicted in graft case too. The convicts are the top leaders of the BNP and they are doing politics keeping them in the forefront," she said.



"The people will not vote for them. The people will not vote for the BNP to come to power. The masses will not bring the arson terrorists in power again."



The PM said that the Awami League government has transformed Bangladesh into a digital one and has been working to make the country developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.



She called upon the expatriate Bangladeshis to make investments in Bangladesh to join hands in making the country a developed one.



She urged the expatriates to send money to the country through banking channels. She also advised them not to go abroad for jobs with fake certificates which hampers both the job seekers and the government.



The PM said the expatriates can do business in Bangladesh upon their return to home after taking a loan without any guarantee from the Expatriates' Welfare Bank.



South African Unit Awami League President Lutfor Rahman Rupok spoke at the function while its General Secretary Abdul Awal Tansen moderated it.



The Prime Minister joined the reception from the Place of Residence, Hotel Radisson Blu Hotel Sandton through a video conference. �UNB



