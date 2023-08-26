Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

186 Rohingyas killed in internecine ARSA-RSO feuds in camps  

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Mamunur Rashid


At least 186 people were killed in the Rohingya camps in Bangladesh, which can be linked to the criminal activities of different separatist groups.

Rohingya leaders said Myanmar-based armed groups Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Arakan Solidarity Organisation (RSO) are mainly responsible for those killings. The murders were carried out in order to gain control of the narcotics and arms trade inside the camps.
Officials, however, blamed the uncertainty over the Rohingya repatriation for the rising crimes.
Of the 186 deaths, 85 took place between August 25, 2022 and August 24 this year.

In comparison, there had been 101 murders overall in the previous five years.
At least 43 Rohingyas have been killed in the camps in the first seven months this year. The figure was 132 from August 25, 2017, to December 31, 2022, according to police data.

Mohammed Zobayer, a Rohingya leader and also the chairman of Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights said "Arsa and RSO have been committing crimes to get their hand on different trades, including narcotics and arms trades. Their objective is to impede the repatriation process by creating chaos."

According to camp residents, many of the killings can be tied to drug deals, extortion, kidnapping, smuggling and turf wars. Some Rohingya separatists also resorted to murder when they did not get ransom money after kidnapping.

The involvement of groups like the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organization (RSO) in such activities has also come to light.

Police records show that a total of 3,223 cases were filed against the Rohingyas between August 25, 2017 and July 31, 2023 for 14 criminal offences, including narcotics and arms smuggling, rape, abduction, and killing. The figure was 2,438 in the first five years since the Rohingya influx began on August 25, 2017.

Officials said both ARSA and RSO have been operating in the Rohingya camps for years, but the law enforcement agencies used to deny it. They, however, have recently admitted the presence of the two armed groups.

The Rapid Action Battalion says some 400 to 450 ARSA members are currently active in the Rohingya camps and they are collecting arms from a neighbouring country to engage in criminal activities.

Source in Armed Police Battalion (APBn) said that both RSO and ARSA are trying to establish control of the camps. On July 7, a gunfight between the two criminal groups left five people dead at Balukhali Rohingya Camp-8 in Ukhiya. All the victims were ARSA members.

These armed groups are particularly targeting the Rohingya community leaders to assert control over the camps and silence the voice against them.

According to police data, at least 33 Rohingya community leaders, locally known as Majhi, have died this year alone at the hands of the two armed groups.

Mahmudul Haque Chowdhury, founder of Rohingya Repatriation and Prevention Committee, alleged that Myanmar is influencing ARSA and RSO to perpetrate criminal activities, including murder, inside the camps. "Their objective is to obstruct Rohingya repatriation."

Apart from ARSA and RSO, six other criminal groups are reportedly active inside the camps. The six -- Nobi Hossain Group, Munna Group, Dakat Hakim Group, Dakat Saleh Group, Islamic Mahas Group, and Al Yeakin, -- are involved in various criminal activities and sabotage, according to law enforcers.

According to several local community leaders, ARSA and the RSO separatist groups enter the camps every evening and parade with arms. Almost every day, they enter Rohingya homes, torture them and snatch their belongings. In such a situation, they are having sleepless nights.

According to a report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Defence published on February 15, at least 11 Rohingya separatist groups are active inside the Rohingya camps - they run extortion rackets, are involved in Yaba trade, human trafficking and kidnapping, and constantly engage in turf wars. Members of these separatist groups are also involved in incidents of rape.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD wants enhanced bilateral, trade ties with African nations: PM
Don't allow 'looters' to come to power: PM to expatriates
PIL case verdicts fall flat due to reluctance of govt bodies
Dengue: 14 deaths, 1,594 new cases reported in a day
US committed to pursue justice for Rohingyas: Blinken
Rohingyas stage rallies for repatriation to Myanmar with full civil rights
No crisis in printing books for next academic year: Dipu
186 Rohingyas killed in internecine ARSA-RSO feuds in camps  


Latest News
Ten killed, over 20 injured as train coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft