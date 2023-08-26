

Hasina-Xi talks showcased an example of relations between developing countries: Chinese envoy



"It was the first face-to-face meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since the latter's formal visit to China four years ago. We have long been waiting for this meeting.



It would definitely tide up new momentum for our bilateral relations," he told UNB in his first interview since arrival in Dhaka, noting that it is his sacred mission to fully implement the consensus reached by the two leaders to push the "Strategic Partnership of Cooperation" between the two countries to a new level.

As briefed by Ambassador Yao, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and President Xi Jinping spoke highly of the traditional friendship and good relations between Bangladesh and China "based on mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs". They reassured mutual support on issues of respective core interests.



Satisfied by joint achievements made under the umbrella of Belt and Road cooperation, the two leaders vowed to further strengthen integration of development strategies, deepen practical cooperation in various fields, and enhance all-round exchanges, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples.



During this meeting held on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, Bangladesh showed interest in strengthening cooperation with China in the bloc and other multilateral mechanisms.



The Chinese leader congratulated Bangladesh on joining the New Development Bank, and vowed to enhance coordination and cooperation with Bangladesh in multilateral affairs to safeguard international fairness and justice and serve the common interests of developing countries.



"From the minute of the meeting, all we read is mutual support and joint cooperation, with no hint of any difference," said Yao, stressing that interactions between top leaders provide political and strategic guidance for development of bilateral relations, the importance of which would never be exaggerated.



"It is high on my agenda to facilitate more in-person visits and meetings of this kind in the days to come," he added.



Ambassador Yao said China and Bangladesh share significant commonalities in terms of moral values, national dreams and development paths.



"Since President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly upgraded our bilateral relations to Strategic Partnership of Cooperation in 2016, we have set a model of friendly ties between developing countries for the world at large," he said.

China now stands as the single largest trade partner and a key development partner of Bangladesh.



"Wherever I go in Bangladesh, the local people would always give me thumbs-up for China-Bangladesh friendship," the ambassador said.



At international arenas, China and Bangladesh both stand for peace and development. "We share similar views on hotspot issues like the Ukraine crisis. China's effort to help resume Saudi-Iran diplomatic relations was also welcomed in Bangladesh," he said.



"China is working with Bangladesh in meeting regional and global challenges, such as the repatriation of displaced people from Rakhine State of Myanmar, tackling climate change, upholding the right to development, and supporting the UN peacekeeping efforts," the envoy added.



"Based on equal footing, mutual respect, joint development and common commitment to peace, relations between China and Bangladesh infuse the power of certainty and stability to an increasingly trembling world," he said.



"China supports Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity," President Xi said in the Johannesburg meeting, adding that China upholds Bangladesh's efforts to fend off external interference and maintain domestic unity and stability, so as to ensure development and revitalization.



Yao said the upcoming election is an internal affair of Bangladesh, and their policy is very consistent that China never intervenes in any country's internal affairs.



"The future of Bangladesh shall be determined by the Bangladeshi people," said the ambassador adding "China is full of confidence for the better future of Bangladesh as well as China-Bangladesh relations."



For the time being, over 600 Chinese enterprises are functioning in Bangladesh, and tens of thousands of Chinese citizens are living and working here.



According to Ambassador Yao, the Chinese companies proactively undertake social responsibilities on boosting local economy, protecting the environment, providing social services to host communities, help create job opportunities, build capacity for manpower and promote charity. "With their contribution and efforts, the hearts of the two peoples are brought together ever closer," he said.



When asked whether he is concerned about the interests of Chinese companies and citizens in the context of heated political air, Yao replied that the Chinese people are here for friendship and joint development with Bangladeshi people. "Their safety and security should surely be guaranteed, and their lawful interests should be protected," he opined.



Bangladesh and China will celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2025. "It would be a perfect occasion to review achievements in the past and map forward for the future," the ambassador said.



He promised that China would do its part to help Bangladesh to graduate from the LDCs by 2026, and fuel up joint development to achieve respective national dreams which are "well-connected".



"Practical cooperation is the cornerstone of China-Bangladesh relations. While implementing projects agreed during high-level visits back in 2016 and 2019, we will take the initiative with Bangladesh to figure out more under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Global Development Initiative (GDI) on connectivity infrastructure, renewable power section, blue economy, digital empowerment, so on and so forth," said the Chinese envoy.



In terms of trade, he said, local exporters are encouraged to fully leverage China's 98% zero-tariff treatment for Bangladeshi products and showcase the brand of "Made in Bangladesh" on expositions held in China, such as China International Import Expo, China-South Asia Expo and Canton Fair.



The Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone in Chittagong should eye on high-end and high-value industries to serve the Smart Bangladesh development strategy as well as the high-quality development paradigm of China, he said.



"We'd encourage Chinese entrepreneurs to increase investment in promising fields like new energy, ICT, advanced manufacturing, and agri-product processing," Ambassador Yao said, adding that he would also push forward the cooperation on disaster management and relief, military exchanges, law enforcement coordination and maritime cooperation during his tenure in Dhaka.



"Of course, as the Chinese ambassador, I'd play my role in mediating between Bangladesh and Myanmar to facilitate the early and sustainable repatriation of displaced people from Rakhine State," he underscored.



"The Belt and Road Initiative has brought about tangible benefit for the Bangladeshi people," Ambassador Yao said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina described BRI a 'trailblazer' for Bangladesh's development." �UNB



