Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Modi visits Greece, the first visit to the country by an Indian PM in 40 years

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 115

ATHENS, Aug 25: The prime ministers of India and Greece pledged to boost their countries' trade, business and defense ties Friday during a visit to Athens by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi's visit is the first to Greece by an Indian prime minister in 40 years since Indira Gandhi visited the country in September 1983.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the two countries enjoyed relations stretching back to antiquity.

"Based on these strong foundations of our long-term relations, we have the great joy of upgrading our cooperation now to a strategic relationship," Mitsotakis said in a joint televised statement distributed by Greece's state broadcaster.

Reporters were not permitted to attend, and no questions were taken.

Modi said the two decided to reinforce bilateral relations in the defense and security sectors, as well as in infrastructure, agriculture, education and technology.

"In the sector of defense and security, we agreed to reinforce our military ties and our defense industries," Modi said, according to a Greek translation of his comments.

The two countries will also aim to double bilateral trade by 2030, Modi said. Commercial trade between India and Greece stood at 1.32 billion euros in 2022, Mitsotakis said in an article for the Times of India released by his office Friday.

Modi said the two countries signed an agreement Friday regarding agricultural production that will also allow for cooperation in research, animal rearing and animal products.

India and Greece also want to facilitate skilled migration, "so we decided that an agreement will be signed soon on mobility and migration," Modi said.

The two also discussed "the great importance" of establishing direct flights between Greece and India, Mitsotakis said, noting "great opportunities" in the sectors of tourism as well as economic cooperation in the pharmaceutical and technology sectors.    �AP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD wants enhanced bilateral, trade ties with African nations: PM
Don't allow 'looters' to come to power: PM to expatriates
PIL case verdicts fall flat due to reluctance of govt bodies
Dengue: 14 deaths, 1,594 new cases reported in a day
US committed to pursue justice for Rohingyas: Blinken
Rohingyas stage rallies for repatriation to Myanmar with full civil rights
No crisis in printing books for next academic year: Dipu
186 Rohingyas killed in internecine ARSA-RSO feuds in camps  


Latest News
Ten killed, over 20 injured as train coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft