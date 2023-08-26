

BNP mourns failure to wage anti-govt movement by staging black flag procession: Quader



Quader said, "BNP leaders have no knowledge of movement. The flag of movement is red and green, not black.



They have no sympathy for the symbols of freedom and sovereignty. Now, BNP leaders are doing mourning procession unknowingly."

He also said, "BNP calls a mass rally, without mass people how can a mass rally be a mass rally? Awami League will show BNP what mass rally means. Awami League's procession means the procession of masses.



Awami League will hold a rally of millions of young people on September 1. Awami League will show a procession of millions of young people with the flag of victory, not the black flag of mourning."



Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said these at a peace rally organized by the Dhaka South city AL in front of the central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.



He said, "The loudness of voice of BNP leaders has decreased. There is no strength for the procession. There is no wave in the dead river of their movement. The movement of BNP was destroyed in the cow market. BNP does picnic party in the name of rally."



Meanwhile, the AL General Secretary claimed that BNP is daydreaming of bringing down Sheikh Hasina where 70 per cent of people want Sheikh Hasina again as Prime Minister.



Commenting that BNP is spreading the panic of ban and fear of visa policy, Obaidul Quader said that this country is a country of freedom fighters and not of any weak forces.



We do not think that the power of Bangladesh is safe in the hands of corrupt people like BNP. If Awami League is united, victory in the next election is certain. Terming BNP's black flag procession as a mourning procession, Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said that having failed in waging the movement BNP is mournful and they have started a mourning procession with black flags.Quader said, "BNP leaders have no knowledge of movement. The flag of movement is red and green, not black.They have no sympathy for the symbols of freedom and sovereignty. Now, BNP leaders are doing mourning procession unknowingly."He also said, "BNP calls a mass rally, without mass people how can a mass rally be a mass rally? Awami League will show BNP what mass rally means. Awami League's procession means the procession of masses.Awami League will hold a rally of millions of young people on September 1. Awami League will show a procession of millions of young people with the flag of victory, not the black flag of mourning."Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said these at a peace rally organized by the Dhaka South city AL in front of the central office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.He said, "The loudness of voice of BNP leaders has decreased. There is no strength for the procession. There is no wave in the dead river of their movement. The movement of BNP was destroyed in the cow market. BNP does picnic party in the name of rally."Meanwhile, the AL General Secretary claimed that BNP is daydreaming of bringing down Sheikh Hasina where 70 per cent of people want Sheikh Hasina again as Prime Minister.Commenting that BNP is spreading the panic of ban and fear of visa policy, Obaidul Quader said that this country is a country of freedom fighters and not of any weak forces.We do not think that the power of Bangladesh is safe in the hands of corrupt people like BNP. If Awami League is united, victory in the next election is certain.