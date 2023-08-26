

By turning against people, AL govt made its downfall inevitable: Khosru



"The people of Bangladesh have taken an oath and made a decision to oust the fascist regime. Whenever the people of Bangladesh make a decision, they never back down from it� every time their opponents have been defeated when the people made a decision," he said.



Speaking at a brief rally in front of Shyamoli Club field before inaugurating a mass procession with black flags arranged by BNP's Dhaka north city unit, Khosru described Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the opponent of the people of Bangladesh.

"No one could ever win against the people of Bangladesh. So I call upon the brothers of police, RAB, Ansars, government officials and judges not to be the opponent of the people," he said.



The BNP leader said Sheikh Hasina along with a big delegation, including her family members, went to South Africa by spending huge public money but failed to get membership of BRICS.



"She couldn't do the work she went there for. She would be rejected from every place. Everyone will reject the illegitimate regime. You won't get acceptability by going door to door," he said.



At a meeting with Bangladeshis there, Khosru said Hasina sought votes for 'boat' and hurled abuses at the BNP: "She could do it staying at home as she always does. So, what was the justification for her visit to South Africa by spending public money?"



He said the government is trying to play a fresh game by conducting drives against militants to divert people's demand for holding the next polls under a neutral government to a different direction.



"This time no game over militancy will work. Awami League is the biggest terrorist and militant party. These militants, terrorists and liars can't be allowed to hang onto power." �UNB



