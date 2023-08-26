Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 11:00 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

By turning against people, AL govt made its downfall inevitable: Khosru

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

By turning against people, AL govt made its downfall inevitable: Khosru

By turning against people, AL govt made its downfall inevitable: Khosru

BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Friday said the fall of the Awami League government is inevitable as the country's people have turned against it.

"The people of Bangladesh have taken an oath and made a decision to oust the fascist regime. Whenever the people of Bangladesh make a decision, they never back down from it� every time their opponents have been defeated when the people made a decision," he said.

Speaking at a brief rally in front of Shyamoli Club field before inaugurating a mass procession with black flags arranged by BNP's Dhaka north city unit, Khosru described Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the opponent of the people of Bangladesh.

"No one could ever win against the people of Bangladesh. So I call upon the brothers of police, RAB, Ansars, government officials and judges not to be the opponent of the people," he said.

The BNP leader said Sheikh Hasina along with a big delegation, including her family members, went to South Africa by spending huge public money but failed to get membership of BRICS.

"She couldn't do the work she went there for. She would be rejected from every place. Everyone will reject the illegitimate regime. You won't get acceptability by going door to door," he said.

At a meeting with Bangladeshis there, Khosru said Hasina sought votes for 'boat' and hurled abuses at the BNP: "She could do it staying at home as she always does. So, what was the justification for her visit to South Africa by spending public money?"

He said the government is trying to play a fresh game by conducting drives against militants to divert people's demand for holding the next polls under a neutral government to a different direction.

"This time no game over militancy will work. Awami League is the biggest terrorist and militant party. These militants, terrorists and liars can't be allowed to hang onto power."    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP mourns failure to wage anti-govt movement by staging black flag procession: Quader
By turning against people, AL govt made its downfall inevitable: Khosru
Medical tests halted at CMCH as most machines break down
COP28 focuses on energy transition, climate finance
12 people killed in road accidents
NGOs demand justice, accountability for ethnic cleansing in Myanmar
Marshal Agrovet sued over forgery to import BTI
Cyber Tribunal to deliver judgement on Sept 7


Latest News
Ten killed, over 20 injured as train coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu
At least 12 killed in Madagascar stadium stampede
Two women killed in Naogaon wall collapse
Global COVID-19 incidence up by over 60pc in 28 days: WHO
NBR official tortured: Prime accused Masud among 3 arrested
Niger's military rulers order French ambassador out
Two siblings drown in Laxmipur pond
Putin signs decree forcing paramilitary fighters to swear oath
Snake bite kills man in Thakurgaon
13 more Covid patients hospitalised in 24hrs
Most Read News
Suicide is no solution
Three motorcyclists killed in Bagerhat road mishap
7 killed in truck-microbus collision in Narsingdi
AL to hold peace rally in city today
50pc dengue patients died in 24hrs of hospitalisation: WHO
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
US to pursue justice for Rohingyas and all people of Myanmar: Blinken
BNP, like-minded parties to hold black flag procession today
'By turning against people, AL made its downfall inevitable'
Bangladesh’s drug addiction problem and its effects
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft