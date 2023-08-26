Video
Home Back Page

Medical tests halted at CMCH as most machines break down

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 25: Treatment seekers and their attendants have been suffering at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the largest government hospital under Chattogram division, as several tests including computerized tomography (CT) scan have been suspended for a long time, thanks to reluctance of the authorities concerned.

Not only the CT scan machine but also magnetic resonance imagings (MRI), Brachytherapy, Cath Lab machine and eight other machines have remained out of order.

The CT scan machine has been out of order since August 4 this month.

The patients and their relatives have to spend an excessive amount of money to undergo tests at private diagnostic centres and take much time to detect their diseases, causing an immense suffering for them.

Prof Dr Subash Chandra Majumdar, head of radiology department of the CMCH, said there are two CT scan machines in the hospital and both of them are now out of service.

One of them has been lying idle for a long time and the other went out of order on August 4, he said.

Admitting the suffering of the patients caused by the ongoing situation, the radiology department's head said patients have to bear an extra fee to have reports against their tests conducted at privately-run hospitals.

He said it will take some days to fix the machines and they will be able to provide patients with services soon.

According to the hospital sources, the first-ever one CT scan was set up in the hospital in 2004 and it continuously served till 2014.    �UNB


