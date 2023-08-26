

12 people killed in road accidents



In Dhaka, a man was killed as a truck rammed a stationary covered van in front of Banani Army Stadium in the city early on Friday. The victim was identified as Md Shajahan, 36.



Quoting locals, Banani Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Ijaj Miah said the accident occurred when a Hajaribagh-bound rod-laden truck from Tongi hit a stationary covered van from behind, leaving the truck driver critically injured.

Police rushed to the scene right after the accident and took the injured to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the attending doctors declared him dead around 6:00am.



Police seized the covered van, however, the van driver managed to escape the scene, he said.



Later, the body was sent to DMCH morgue for autopsy and process to file a case is underway, he added.



Our Narsingdi Correspondent added that seven microbus passengers who died after the vehicle collided head-on with a truck at Narsingdi's Shibpur Upazila were all employees of a knitting factory based in Savar.



A group of 11 workers, along with the factory driver, left Savar on a trip to Sylhet, but met with the accident around 2:30am on Friday.



"Seven of them died in the incident and four are receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital," said SB Knitting Ltd's Manager Mir Shehab Uddin.



The dead have been identified as Al Amin Khan, 27, and Babul Hossain, 37, from Gazipur, Mir Nazmul Haque Sabuj, 30, from Tangail, Al Amin, 29, from Jhalakathi, Abdul Awal, 37, from Madaripur, Raihan Sikder alias Ariyan, 24, from Barishal and Raju Ahmed, 36, from Jamalpur.



Their bodies have been kept at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital's morgue. The injured workers are Sakib Ahmed, 28, Parvez, 29, Doyel, 22, and Mithun, 35.



The families of the victims identified the bodies at the morgue. Steps are being taken to hand over the bodies to their families, Narsingdi Sadar Police Station chief Harun Ar Rashid said.



The highway police said a microbus was on its way to Sylhet when it collided with a stone-laden truck coming from the opposite direction on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Shibpur's Ghashirdiya.



Five people died at the scene, while six others were taken to the Narsingdi Sadar Hospital in critical condition. Two of them died in the hospital.



Authorities believe the collision took place when the microbus tried to overtake another vehicle at a high speed, said Gazipur Region Superintendent of Police Mostafizur Rahman.



Police seized the truck and detained the driver. Legal action will be taken over the incident, he added.



Our Madaripur Correspondent added that a motorcycle rider was killed when a Dhaka-bound bus crash him on the expressway under Shibchar upazila in Madaripur district.



Four more motorcycle riders were also seriously injured at that time. Besides, 10 to 12 passengers of the bus were injured. The accident happened at about 1:30pm on Friday on the road, adjacent to Munshir Bazar of the expressway.



Police said the 24-year-old Akash was killed when a speeding bus rammed his motorcycle on the expressway at Munshir Bazar.



Akash, son of Montu Sheikh, hailed from village Gotia Koya under Kumarkhali upazila in Kushtia district.



Our Bagerhat Correspondent added that three motorcyclists were killed after being hit by a truck at Rampal upazila in Bagerhat district on Thursday night.



The accident took place in Tetulia Bridge area of the Dhaka-Mongla highway around 9:00pm.



The deceased were Anamul, 26, son of Bashar Hawladar, a resident of Shankar Nagar village, Arif, 27, son of Motasser Hawladar of Belai village, and Shukur, 25, son of Saidul Rahman, from Fakirhat upazila.



Police said the trio were going to Mongla from Faila Bazar of Rampal riding on a motorcycle at night. On the way, a Khulna-bound truck ran over the motorcycle in that area.



They died on the spot. On information, personnel of fire service recovered the bodies and handed over to Katakhali Highway Police.



Rampal Police Station Officer-in-Charge AM Ashraful Alam confirmed the news.



