Saturday, 26 August, 2023, 10:59 AM
Home City News

Son kills father in Dinajpur

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

DINAJPUR, Aug 25: A septuagenarian was killed allegedly by his 'mentally challenged' son in Shalkharia village of Nawabganj upazila on Thursday night, police said on Friday.

The ill-fated father Abul Kasem, 70, was a resident of Shalkharia village under Jaipur union of the upazila.

Abul Kasem's son Masud, 27, attacked his father with a stick around 10:00pm and beat him mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot, said Tawhidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Nawabganj police station.

On Friday morning, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem.

Later, police managed to arrest Masud from the railway station area of Phulbari upazila.

Family members are preparing to lodge a complaint in this regard, said the OC.     �UNB


