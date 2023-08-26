Son kills father in Dinajpur







DINAJPUR, Aug 25: A septuagenarian was killed allegedly by his 'mentally challenged' son in Shalkharia village of Nawabganj upazila on Thursday night, police said on Friday.The ill-fated father Abul Kasem, 70, was a resident of Shalkharia village under Jaipur union of the upazila.Abul Kasem's son Masud, 27, attacked his father with a stick around 10:00pm and beat him mercilessly, leaving him dead on the spot, said Tawhidul Islam, officer-in-charge of Nawabganj police station.On Friday morning, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for post-mortem.Later, police managed to arrest Masud from the railway station area of Phulbari upazila.Family members are preparing to lodge a complaint in this regard, said the OC. �UNB