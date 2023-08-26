Video
Saturday, 26 August, 2023
CU BCL faction locks university gates

Published : Saturday, 26 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

CHATTAGRAM, Aug 25: A faction of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Chittagong University unit locked the gates of the university on Thursday in a bid to voice their concerns over the ongoing crisis surrounding Alaol Hall.

Acting under the banner of the general students, this demonstration started around 7:00pm. During this time, the protesters resorted to burning tires, effectively halting traffic on an adjacent roadway.

They called off the protest after two hours at 9 pm when the proctor intervened and gave assurances to the demonstrators.
They presented nine-point demands, with the immediate resignation of the hall's provost topping the list.

The demands are: regular cleaning of water tanks, maintenance of bathing facilities, ensuring robust internet services, provision of sports equipment, maintenance of the hall's overall cleanliness, expeditious completion of ongoing renovation projects, diligent oversight of hall employees' duties, and administrative accountability for any employee negligence.

Speaking out about their motivations, some participating students said the longstanding nature of the issues, the provost's alleged indifference despite being apprised of the problems on numerous occasions led them to take to the streets.

The protest unfolded under the banner of the general student body; however, it has emerged that the demonstrators are primarily affiliated with Mohammed Eleyas, the joint secretary of the CU Chhatra League.

This affiliation has led to assertions from certain faculty members, including the provost, who have opined that the protest is, in fact, an offshoot of the exclusion of three followers of Mohammed Eleyas.

Contrary to the student claims, Mohammed Faridul Alam, the provost of Alaol Hall, said that while the protest indeed illuminated prevailing concerns, the crux of the matter lies in the expulsion of several students.

These expelled students were allegedly involved in an altercation wherein an assistant proctor was targeted, he said.

According to the university administration, twelve leaders and activists linked to Bijoy sub-party, led by Mohammed Eleyas, were expelled for their involvement in clashes, vandalism, and reportedly charging towards an assistant proctor with weapons on January 9.

In a counter-narrative, Mohammed Eleyas, the joint secretary of the CU Chhatra League, said that his participation in the protest was a display of solidarity with the students' legitimate demands and not a reaction to the expulsions.

Proctor Nurul Azim Shikder said that after a dialogue with the demonstrators, the Vice Chancellor was apprised of their demands.     �UNB


